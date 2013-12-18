Final stage of 2014 USA Pro Challenge decided
Boulder to Denver stage closes out Colorado race
The final stage of the 2014 USA Pro Challenge will run from Boulder to Denver, Colorado, as decided by popular vote. The peloton will race through Golden and over Lookout Mountain before three finishing circuits around Denver. The routing decision for the final stage was determined with input from fans.
Related Articles
"Cycling fans are so passionate and such an important part of the sport, so we decided to give them a voice in the route selection process," said Shawn Hunter, CEO of the USA Pro Challenge. "We wanted to try something new this year and by incorporating fan feedback we have come up with what is going to be an incredible final day of racing."
The host cities of stages 1-6 were announced in early November.
Boulder served as the stage 6 finish in 2012, while Golden drew record crowds as a start city in the same year. Denver has served as the finish city during every edition of the race thus far.
The USA Pro Challenge will happen August 18-24. The race's complete itinerary is below. Route details will be revealed in the spring of 2014.
USA Pro Challenge for 2014
Stage 1: Monday, Aug. 18 - Aspen and Snowmass Village Circuit Race
Stage 2: Tuesday, Aug. 19 - Aspen to Mt. Crested Butte
Stage 3: Wednesday, Aug. 20 - Gunnison to Monarch Mountain (mountaintop finish)
Stage 4: Thursday, Aug. 21 - Colorado Springs Circuit Race
Stage 5: Friday, Aug. 22 - Woodland Park to Breckenridge
Stage 6: Saturday, Aug. 23 - Vail Individual Time Trial
Stage 7: Sunday, Aug. 24 - Boulder to Denver
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy