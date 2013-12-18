Final stage of 2014 USA Pro Challenge decided

Image 1 of 3 Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) leads a break over gravel climbs at the USA Pro Challenge in Colorado. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 3 The peloton slowly climbs above 11,000 feet at the USA Pro Challenge in Colorado. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 3 of 3 Riders who take part in both the USA Pro Challenge and the Canadian WorldTour races, such as the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal, will have the six-day Tour of Alberta to fill the gap next year between the events. (Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)

The final stage of the 2014 USA Pro Challenge will run from Boulder to Denver, Colorado, as decided by popular vote. The peloton will race through Golden and over Lookout Mountain before three finishing circuits around Denver. The routing decision for the final stage was determined with input from fans.

"Cycling fans are so passionate and such an important part of the sport, so we decided to give them a voice in the route selection process," said Shawn Hunter, CEO of the USA Pro Challenge. "We wanted to try something new this year and by incorporating fan feedback we have come up with what is going to be an incredible final day of racing."

The host cities of stages 1-6 were announced in early November.

Boulder served as the stage 6 finish in 2012, while Golden drew record crowds as a start city in the same year. Denver has served as the finish city during every edition of the race thus far.

The USA Pro Challenge will happen August 18-24. The race's complete itinerary is below. Route details will be revealed in the spring of 2014.

USA Pro Challenge for 2014

Stage 1: Monday, Aug. 18 - Aspen and Snowmass Village Circuit Race

Stage 2: Tuesday, Aug. 19 - Aspen to Mt. Crested Butte

Stage 3: Wednesday, Aug. 20 - Gunnison to Monarch Mountain (mountaintop finish)

Stage 4: Thursday, Aug. 21 - Colorado Springs Circuit Race

Stage 5: Friday, Aug. 22 - Woodland Park to Breckenridge

Stage 6: Saturday, Aug. 23 - Vail Individual Time Trial

Stage 7: Sunday, Aug. 24 - Boulder to Denver