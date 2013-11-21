Felt declines to re-new sponsorship of Argos-Shimano in 2014

Image 1 of 4 The Argos-Shimano riders celebrate another successful Tour de France stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) turned up at the Shimano stand. While he was shown some of the hardware, his Felt F1 was on show (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 3 of 4 Argos-Shimano is once again on Felt's fantastic F1 frameset for 2013, filled out from head to toe with Shimano and PRO componentry. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 4 of 4 Rabobank is once again on Giant bikes this season. (Image credit: Franklin Tello)

American bike manufacturer Felt have announced they will no longer sponsor Argos-Shimano with Giant expected as the replacement company to provide bikes in 2014. It was reported in August that Giant was likely to switch support from Belkin to Argos-Shimano for the upcoming season. Giant is yet to officially comment.

This signals further change for the team who are set to announce a new major sponsor with Argos also declining to re-new its sponsorship for next season.

Felt had provided bicycles to the Dutch WorldTour team for the past two seasons and the decision to stop its sponsorship was "toiled over" said company founder Jim Felt.

"Felt has always been a company that raced and the last two years with Team Argos-Shimano have been tremendous," said Felt.

"It is time for us to look to new opportunities. This is in no way to say we do not support road racing at the very highest level-we whole-heartedly do and we will continue to-it is just that we wanted to move some of the sponsorship pieces around."

Argos-Shimano thanked Felt for their support and sponsorship over the last two seasons. "Felt was part of a very important period of the project and we experienced many great moments together. The bikes were fantastic, the partnership was warm and the cooperation was always good," said the team's general manager Iwan Spekenbrink.

Felt will no longer have a presence in the WorldTour peloton but will continue to support bicycle racing across all disciplines. Felt will announce their full 2014 sponsorship details before the end of this year.

