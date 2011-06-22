Feillu extends contract with Vacansoleil-DCM

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) gets the flowers. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Romain Feillu and his Vacansoleil-DCM team have extended their contract agreement for two more years, the squad announced on its website on Monday. The French sprinter has had a very successful first part of the 2011 season and is currently leading the French Cup standings. Vacansoleil, still a Professional Continental team in 2010, was this year granted a ProTeam license and will participate in the Tour de France.

Feillu came to the Dutch team in 2009 together with his brother Brice, a talented climber. After not having been able to race the Tour, Brice decided to leave the team and was hired by the emerging Leopard Trek squad. Romain stayed on and is now very happy to have made that choice.

"The first few months within the team I still had to get used to it, but since then my career has consistently improved. Everything is perfect here, so there's no reason to leave. Together with Vacansoleil-DCM, I hope to grow to an even higher level," Feillu said on the outfit's website.

The team management was also very pleased to have secured the rider, who already netted eight victories this year. "He is a very consistent rider who brings in important results throughout the season. He knows he can rely on the support of the team, but he is also very good at putting himself in a winning position on his own," said general manager Daan Luijkx.

Feillu also appears in the team's pre-selection for July's Tour de France and should get the final nod soon. Team management will meet to discuss Stijn Devolder's participation on Wednesday, with an announcement expected in the coming days.