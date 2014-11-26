Fedosseyev is fifth doping case for Astana organisation

Image 1 of 3 Lunch awaits the Astana riders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) on the podium after winning stage 4 at the Tour of Belgium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 3 Two thumbs up from Tour of Belgium stage 4 winner Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) (Image credit: Photopress.be)

The UCI today announced a fifth doping positive for the Astana organisation, and the third for the Continental team. A doping control from Artur Fedosseyev taken on August 16, 2014 returned an adverse analytical finding for an anabolic steroid unspecified by the UCI.

Fedosseyev's positive test is the fifth doping case in just three months for Kazkhstani cycling, all coming from the Astana teams that include the WorldTour team of Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali and the Continental development team.

Astana's doping problems began in September when the UCI revealed that Valentin Iglinskiy had failed a doping test for EPO taken on the opening day of the Eneco Tour. The UCI then suspended his brother and 2012 Liège-Bastogne-Liège winner Maxim on October 1 after he also tested positive for EPO. He was part of Nibali's Astana squad at the Tour de France and was tested just days after reaching Paris.

llya Davidenok tested positive for anabolic androgenic steroids at the Tour de L'Avenir in August.

Viktor Okishev and Artur Fedosseyev also tested positive for steroids, with Fedosseyev tested at the Tour de l'Ain, in France on 16 August 2014.

The 20 year-old Kazkhstani rider finished 15th overall in the six-day race. He was 39th in the Tour de L'Avenir and was 48th in the Tour of Almaty at home in Kazkhstan, his last race of the 2014 season.

Fedosseyev now has the right to request testing of his B sample.