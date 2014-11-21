FDJ reveal new 2015 team colours
French squad opts for red, white and blue
The FDJ team has revealed its new jersey for the 2015 season, opting for a mix of red, white and blue for the new season. In the 2014 the team raced in a blue strip, after using an all white kit in the past. Team leader Thibaut Pinot modeled the brightly-coloured jersey and white shorts in official images issued by the team.
The French team revealed the jersey via its Twitter account and in Friday's L'Equipe newspaper as the riders gathered in Moussy, near Paris, for the first get together of the new season. The riders underwent bike sessions, meetings with sponsor and endured a presentation by tam manager Marc Madiot.
For the 2015 season, the French WorldTour team will be known as FDJ and not FDJ.fr. The French national lottery remains the sole title sponsor. The team will again use Lapierre bikes, with the jersey made by Decathlon brand Btwin.
“The new FDJ jersey that the riders will wear in 2015 is asymmetrical jersey and respects the spirit of the FDJ company and its colours: blue and red on white,” Madiot explained in a statement from the team.
Pinot is expected to lead the team at the Tour de France in 2015 after finishing third overall in 2014 behind Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and fellow Frenchman Jean-Christophe Peraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale).
