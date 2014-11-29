Gallery: MTN-Qhubeka team trains with fans in South Africa

Boasson Hagen, Bos and co prepare for 2015 in Stellenbosch
MTN-Qhubeka marked the end of their week-long training camp in South Africa with a two-hour fan ride. A large number of fans made the journey to Stellenbosch for a chance to ride with their heroes and were given an opportunity to talk with them in a picnic afterwards. With the riders spending most of the year racing in Europe, it is a rare opportunity for the local fans to see them up close.
The short ride took the bunch around the rolling hillside of the Southern Cape, with the police ensuring that the riders had plenty of room on the roads. There was a wide variety of riders and although a few were dropped most were able to keep up with the 30kph average.
MTN-Qhubeka have been staying in the spectacular setting of the Spier Wine Hotel since last Sunday. Saturday marks the final day of activities, with most returning home on Sunday afternoon. The team will meet again in Majorca in January ahead of the new season, where they hope to make history by becoming the first African-registered team to ride the Tour de France.
