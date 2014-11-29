Gallery: MTN-Qhubeka team trains with fans in South Africa

Image 1 of 42 Edvald Boasson Hagen tucks in. (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 2 of 42 One fan takes a selfie with Serge Pauwels and Nicolas Dougall. (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 3 of 42 The riders relax with a coffee. (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 4 of 42 Eritrean riders Merhawi Kudus and Daniel Teklehaimanot. (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 5 of 42 There was a chance to catch up at a picnic afterwards. (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 6 of 42 Local police ensured the riders had plenty of room on the road. (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 7 of 42 The pros mix it with the fans at the MTN-Qhubeka training camp in South Africa. (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 8 of 42 The MTN-Qhubeka fans were happy to be there and happy to keep up. (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 9 of 42 Some heavy traffic forced a small route change. (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 10 of 42 The pros and amateurs went out for a two hour loop near the team's hotel. (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 11 of 42 Doug Ryder signs one fan's jersey. (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 12 of 42 There was plenty of healthy food on offer. (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 13 of 42 The fans were given a chance to mingle with the riders. (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 14 of 42 Daniel Teklehaimanot takes some photos of his teammates. (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 15 of 42 Daniel Teklehaimanot took the chance to learn a new skill. (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 16 of 42 There was a chance to relax for the riders at the MTN-Qhubeka camp. (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 17 of 42 South African champion Louis Meintjes. (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 18 of 42 Nicolas Dougall (MTN-Qhubeka). (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 19 of 42 Johann van Zyl and Theo Bos. (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 20 of 42 A selection of the food on offer at the MTN-Qhubeka fan day. (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 21 of 42 A lucky fan poses with a number of the new riders at MTN-Qhubeka. (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 22 of 42 Edvald Boasson Hagen still in his Sky kit at the MTN-Qhubeka training camp. (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 23 of 42 Jacques Janse van Rensburg explains his equipment to a fan. (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 24 of 42 The riders congrate for the fan ride at the MTN-Qhubeka training camp. (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 25 of 42 Edvald Boasson Hagen was one of the most popular riders. (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 26 of 42 Natnael Berhane talks with one of the team's directeurs sportifs. (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 27 of 42 Plenty of the MTN-Qhubeka team's fans turned up to ride. (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 28 of 42 Reinardt Janse van Rensburg signs a fan's jersey at the MTN-Qhubeka training camp. (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 29 of 42 The MTN Club 100 was well represented on the ride. (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 30 of 42 New signing Serge Pauwels at the MTN-Qhubeka training camp. (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 31 of 42 Maerhawi Kudus, Youcef Reguigui and Natnael Berhane. (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 32 of 42 Serge Pauwels and Nicolas Dougall share a joke at the MTN-Qhubeka training camp. (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 33 of 42 Local hero Sonzego Jim poses for photos. (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 34 of 42 Steve Cummings joins MTN-Qhubeka from BMC. (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 35 of 42 There was a quick talk about the route before everything got going. (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 36 of 42 Theo Bos with team pricipal Doug Ryder. (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 37 of 42 Steve Cummings talks with a British fan. (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 38 of 42 A fan waits for the ride to begin. (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 39 of 42 One paracyclist mixed it with the pros on his custom tricycle. (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 40 of 42 There was some interesting equipment to be seen. (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 41 of 42 Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka). (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 42 of 42 Algerian rider Youcef Reguigui ahead of the fan ride at the MTN-Qhubeka training camp. (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)

MTN-Qhubeka marked the end of their week-long training camp in South Africa with a two-hour fan ride. A large number of fans made the journey to Stellenbosch for a chance to ride with their heroes and were given an opportunity to talk with them in a picnic afterwards. With the riders spending most of the year racing in Europe, it is a rare opportunity for the local fans to see them up close.

The short ride took the bunch around the rolling hillside of the Southern Cape, with the police ensuring that the riders had plenty of room on the roads. There was a wide variety of riders and although a few were dropped most were able to keep up with the 30kph average.

MTN-Qhubeka have been staying in the spectacular setting of the Spier Wine Hotel since last Sunday. Saturday marks the final day of activities, with most returning home on Sunday afternoon. The team will meet again in Majorca in January ahead of the new season, where they hope to make history by becoming the first African-registered team to ride the Tour de France.