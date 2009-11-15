Fabian Cancellara to attempt hour record

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) aims for hour record (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Switzerland's Fabian Cancellara is likely to be the first of cycling's modern stars to attempt the hour record.

"I have the hour record on my mind," he told Bicisport magazine in its November issue. "I am certain that sooner or later I will make it happen."

Cancellara won his third time trial World Championship in Mendrisio, Switzerland, September 24 in such a dominating manner that he had time to raise his arms crossing the line. He set an average speed of 51.58km/h and finished 1'27" ahead of Swede Gustav Larsson.

"I think I showed that I am suited for this type of effort in Mendrisio," he continued. "But it is not enough to go strong. You need to know how to give that same effort on the track. I will find time to do it."

Czech Ondrej Sosenka set the current hour record of 49.7 kilometres in Moscow, July 19, 2005. Before Sosenka, Brit Chris Boardman (49.441km) in 2000 and Belgian Eddy Merckx (49.431km) in 1972 made successful record attempts.

The UCI hour record is established by riding the furthest distance on a velodrome in the time of 60 minutes. The International Cycling Union (UCI) standardised equipment limits in 2000. It banned aero helmets, wheels and frames.

A project exists to convince Cancellara to attempt the record in Montichiari (Brescia), Italy, according to Tuttosport. The 250-metre, wood surface velodrome opened in May.

The last world record set in Italy was in 1967 at the Rome Olympic Velodrome by Belgian Ferdi Bracke. He beat the distance set by Frenchman Roger Rivière eight years earlier, 48.093 kilometres.