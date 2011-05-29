Exclusive video: Contador talks about winning the Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 2 Alberto Contador with his special saddle. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 2 of 2 Alberto Contador's saddle will be auctioned to raise funds for the victims of the earthquake in Japan. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Alberto Contador has reiterated that his consistency and concentration was the key factor in securing victory at the Giro d'Italia, the sixth grand tour victory of his career.

Contador rarely speaks in English because he claims he does not want to be misunderstood. However he agreed to speak briefly to Cyclingnews on the final day of the Giro d'Italia.

Contador has spoken about his Clenbuterol doping case from the 2010 Tour de France and the hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport several times during the Giro d'Italia but preferred to avoid the subject while speaking in English because he felt he would be unable to express himself fully.

During the interview he talked how he won the Giro d'Italia and how he is not interested in the number of Grand Tours he may go on to win during his career.

Despite reports in Gazzetta dello Sport that he wants a Giro d'Italia and Tour de France double, Contador and his entourage refused to confirm that he will definitely ride the Tour de France in July. A final decision will be taken after he has returned to Spain.

Before riding the final time trial to Milan, Contador also autographed a special pink Prologo saddle that will be auctioned to raise funds for the victims of the Japan earthquake.