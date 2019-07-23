Ewan rockets to second Tour de France stage win - Video

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

It was the hottest day of the 2019 Tour de France during Tuesday's stage 16 in Nîmes, but Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) kept the coolest head in the high-speed bunch sprint, timing his final jump perfectly into the headwind to take win number two in the Tour.

Ewan pounced as Deceuninck-Quickstep launched Elia Viviani in the final 200m and blasted past the Italian to take out the stage. Jumbo-Visma's Dylan Groenewegen was third.

Overall race leader Julian Alaphilippe enjoyed a calm day, but the same could not be said for several other GC contenders: Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) hit the deck with 130km to go in a turn, Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) crashed out, and Roman Kreuziger (Dimension Data) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) each lost 1:02 after being caught up in a late crash.