'Every day there is less to lose' – Enric Mas and Mikel Landa take race to Primož Roglič at Vuelta a España

By
published

No reward for Spanish aggression at Lagos de Covadonga but home hopes still flicker

Primoz Roglic, Enric Mas and Mikel Landa on stage 16 at the Vuelta a España
Primoz Roglic, Enric Mas and Mikel Landa on stage 16 at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Enric Mas couldn’t shake off Primož Roglič on stage 16 of the Vuelta a España, but the Spaniard appears to be warming to the idea of winning this race in Madrid next Sunday after an aggressive display at Lagos de Covadonga.

Mas’ attack 7km from the mist-shrouded summit placed red jersey Ben O’Connor in difficulty, and he kicked again a mile or so later with a move that only Roglič, Richard Carapaz and David Gaudu could follow.

