Evenepoel warned by Brabantse Pijl race jury over Ben Turner push

Remco Evenepoel received a warning from the race jury at Brabantse Pijl after the Belgian pushed Ineos Grenadiers rider Ben Turner in full view of the TV cameras.

The 22-year-old was part of an elite group which has broken away from the peloton at 70km to go in the race when he was caught reaching out to nudge the Briton out of the way behind Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal), who was leading the move.

Soon afterwards, the news filtered through that the QuickStep-AlphaVinyl rider had been given a warning for his actions by the race jury.

Such an action would fall under part 8.2.1, section 2.12.007 of the UCI regulations, which covers 'Assault, intimidation, threats, improper conduct, or behaviour that is indecent or that endangers others', something which would carry a fine of between 100 and 1,000CHF and a small UCI ranking penalty.

However, the commissaires present at the race deemed a warning enough penalty for Remco Evenepoel, given that the move was not a violent push or punch.