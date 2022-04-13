Evenepoel warned by Brabantse Pijl race jury over Ben Turner push
By Cyclingnews published
Belgian used his hand to move Ineos rider out of his way at 70km to go
Remco Evenepoel received a warning from the race jury at Brabantse Pijl after the Belgian pushed Ineos Grenadiers rider Ben Turner in full view of the TV cameras.
The 22-year-old was part of an elite group which has broken away from the peloton at 70km to go in the race when he was caught reaching out to nudge the Briton out of the way behind Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal), who was leading the move.
Soon afterwards, the news filtered through that the QuickStep-AlphaVinyl rider had been given a warning for his actions by the race jury.
Such an action would fall under part 8.2.1, section 2.12.007 of the UCI regulations, which covers 'Assault, intimidation, threats, improper conduct, or behaviour that is indecent or that endangers others', something which would carry a fine of between 100 and 1,000CHF and a small UCI ranking penalty.
However, the commissaires present at the race deemed a warning enough penalty for Remco Evenepoel, given that the move was not a violent push or punch.
"𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐥𝐭 𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐭! He doesn't treat riders with respect!" 😤Do you agree with @AdamBlythe89 that Remco Evenepoel should be 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 for this push on Ben Turner?#BP22 | #BPmen pic.twitter.com/t7KrniBBZrApril 13, 2022
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.