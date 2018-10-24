Evenepoel launches clothing range

Image 1 of 5 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) destroys the field to take another world title, this time in the junior men's road race (Image credit: Chris Auld) Image 3 of 5 The emotion gets to Evenepoel on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 5 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) leads Markus Mayrhofer (Germany) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Remco Evenepoel wins the junior men's time trial title at the 2018 World Championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

The reigning junior world champion in both the road race and the time trial, Remco Evenepoel, has launched a clothing range, which has been created by his official fan club.

For anyone who's been wondering what the #REV1703 hashtag means that the Belgian has been including in his social media posts, it's a representation of his name and the postcode of the town in Flanders that he comes from – Schepdaal – and now also the name of the new casual clothing range.

"Just to clarify," Evenepoel tweeted a short time after announcing the clothing launch on Tuesday, "I did not create this clothing line – my official fan club did. The profits are going to a charity that I chose personally."

The range is made up of t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies and track pants for men, women and children, and are available to buy online.

"All proceeds from the clothing brand that we offer for sale through the web-shop will go to the Queen Fabiola Children's University Hospital [in Brussels]," Evenepoel's father, Patrick – a former pro with the Histor and Collstrop teams who won the 1993 Grand Prix de Wallonnie – told Het Laatste Nieuws.

Such philanthropic efforts cap a virtually perfect 2018 season for Evenepoel. The 18-year-old has enjoyed a wealth of wins this year, including the junior edition of Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, the junior Belgian Championship road race and the junior and under-23 European Championship road race and time trial.

Then in September, at the UCI Road World Championships, held in Innsbruck, Austria, Evenepoel won both the junior time trial title and the junior road race, having already signed a two-year contract with Patrick Lefevere's Quick-Step Floors team, starting in 2019, which will see the youngster skip the under-23 ranks completely, and instead make the leap from being a junior to being a professional at WorldTour level.