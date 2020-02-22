Evenepoel chasing overall Volta ao Algarve: Time trial start times
Deceuninck-Quickstep rider last off at 16:00
After stage 4 of the Volta ao Algarve and a stinging attack from Astana's Miguel Angel Lopez, Remco Evenepoel is now tied on time with two riders - Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) - with Lopez in fourth one second further back and Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) a further two seconds adrift.
In normal races, the closeness of the top riders in the overall standings would make for a suspenseful time trial, but in this one Evenepoel, the silver medalist in the UCI Road World Championships time trial and overall winner already at the Vuelta a San Juan, the 20-year-old is the odds-on favourite for the victory.
Evenepoel already has one time trial win under his belt this season and has the advantage of being the last rider off the start ramp, starting at 16:00 local time for the 20.3km test in Lagoa.
David Livramento (Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel) the first to head out on course at 13:04 local time.
Cyclingnews will have full live coverage of the stage with results, report, news and photos to come after the finish.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Time
|1
|David Livramento (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|13:04:00
|2
|André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
|13:05:00
|3
|Válter Pereira (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|13:06:00
|4
|Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua
|13:07:00
|5
|Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|13:08:00
|6
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|13:09:00
|7
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|13:10:00
|8
|Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|13:11:00
|9
|Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto
|13:12:00
|10
|Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|13:13:00
|11
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|13:14:00
|12
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|13:15:00
|13
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|13:16:00
|14
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|13:17:00
|15
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|13:18:00
|16
|César Martingil (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|13:19:00
|17
|João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|13:20:00
|18
|Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|13:21:00
|19
|Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
|13:22:00
|20
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13:23:00
|21
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|13:24:00
|22
|Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel
|13:25:00
|23
|David Ribeiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|13:26:00
|24
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|13:27:00
|25
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|13:28:00
|26
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|13:29:00
|27
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|13:30:00
|28
|Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|13:31:00
|29
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
|13:32:00
|30
|Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel
|13:33:00
|31
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|13:34:00
|32
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|13:35:00
|33
|Bruno Silva (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|13:36:00
|34
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13:37:00
|35
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|13:38:00
|36
|Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|13:39:00
|37
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|13:40:00
|38
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|13:41:00
|39
|Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|13:42:00
|40
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:43:00
|41
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|13:44:00
|42
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|13:45:00
|43
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|13:46:00
|44
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|13:47:00
|45
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|13:48:00
|46
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:49:00
|47
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|13:50:00
|48
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|13:51:00
|49
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|13:52:00
|50
|Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|13:53:00
|51
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis
|13:54:00
|52
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|13:55:00
|53
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|13:56:00
|54
|Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) Miranda-Mortágua
|13:57:00
|55
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|13:58:00
|56
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:59:00
|57
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|14:00:00
|58
|David De la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|14:01:00
|59
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team Ineos
|14:02:00
|60
|Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|14:03:00
|61
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|14:04:00
|62
|Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|14:05:00
|63
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14:06:00
|64
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:07:00
|65
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14:08:00
|66
|Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|14:09:00
|67
|Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|14:10:00
|68
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|14:11:00
|69
|Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|14:12:00
|70
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|14:13:00
|71
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14:14:00
|72
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|14:15:00
|73
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:16:00
|74
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|14:17:00
|75
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:18:00
|76
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14:19:00
|77
|Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|14:20:00
|78
|Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|14:21:00
|79
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|14:22:00
|80
|David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|14:23:00
|81
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:24:00
|82
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|14:25:00
|83
|André Ramalho (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|14:26:00
|84
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:27:00
|85
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|14:28:00
|86
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:29:00
|87
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
|14:30:00
|88
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|14:31:00
|89
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|14:32:00
|90
|João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|14:33:00
|91
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|14:34:00
|92
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|14:35:00
|93
|Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|14:36:00
|94
|Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|14:37:00
|95
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:38:00
|96
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14:39:00
|97
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:40:00
|98
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|14:41:00
|99
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|14:42:00
|100
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|14:43:00
|101
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|14:44:00
|102
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|14:45:00
|103
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|14:46:00
|104
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|14:47:00
|105
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos
|14:48:00
|106
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis
|14:49:00
|107
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14:50:00
|108
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|14:51:00
|109
|Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel
|14:52:00
|110
|Daniel Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|14:53:00
|111
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14:54:00
|112
|Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:55:00
|113
|Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel
|14:56:00
|114
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14:57:00
|115
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|14:58:00
|116
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:59:00
|117
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
|15:00:00
|118
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|15:01:00
|119
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|15:02:00
|120
|Tiago Machado (Por) Efapel
|15:03:00
|121
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
|15:04:00
|122
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15:05:00
|123
|Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|15:06:00
|124
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:07:00
|125
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|15:08:00
|126
|Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15:09:00
|127
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|15:10:00
|128
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|15:11:00
|129
|Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|15:12:00
|130
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|15:13:00
|131
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis
|15:14:00
|132
|Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|15:15:00
|133
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|15:16:00
|134
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|15:17:00
|135
|Edgar Pinto (Por) W52/FC Porto
|15:18:00
|136
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:19:00
|137
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team
|15:20:00
|138
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|15:21:00
|139
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|15:22:00
|140
|Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|15:23:00
|141
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|15:24:00
|142
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|15:25:00
|143
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|15:26:00
|144
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|15:27:00
|145
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
|15:28:00
|146
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb
|15:29:00
|147
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|15:30:00
|148
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|15:31:00
|149
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|15:32:00
|150
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:33:00
|151
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|15:34:00
|152
|Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|15:35:00
|153
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|15:36:00
|154
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15:37:00
|155
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|15:38:00
|156
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|15:39:00
|157
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:40:00
|158
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|15:42:00
|159
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|15:44:00
|160
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:46:00
|161
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|15:48:00
|162
|Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
|15:50:00
|163
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|15:52:00
|164
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|15:54:00
|165
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:56:00
|166
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:58:00
|167
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|16:00:00
