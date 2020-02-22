Evenepoel chasing overall Volta ao Algarve: Time trial start times

After stage 4 of the Volta ao Algarve and a stinging attack from Astana's Miguel Angel Lopez, Remco Evenepoel is now tied on time with two riders - Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) - with Lopez in fourth one second further back and Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) a further two seconds adrift.

In normal races, the closeness of the top riders in the overall standings would make for a suspenseful time trial, but in this one Evenepoel, the silver medalist in the UCI Road World Championships time trial and overall winner already at the Vuelta a San Juan, the 20-year-old is the odds-on favourite for the victory.

Evenepoel already has one time trial win under his belt this season and has the advantage of being the last rider off the start ramp, starting at 16:00 local time for the 20.3km test in Lagoa.

David Livramento (Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel) the first to head out on course at 13:04 local time.

