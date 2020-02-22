Trending

Evenepoel chasing overall Volta ao Algarve: Time trial start times

Deceuninck-Quickstep rider last off at 16:00

Remco Evenepoel en route to winning stage 3 at Vueta a San Juan
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

After stage 4 of the Volta ao Algarve and a stinging attack from Astana's Miguel Angel Lopez, Remco Evenepoel is now tied on time with two riders - Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) - with Lopez in fourth one second further back and Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) a further two seconds adrift.

In normal races, the closeness of the top riders in the overall standings would make for a suspenseful time trial, but in this one Evenepoel, the silver medalist in the UCI Road World Championships time trial and overall winner already at the Vuelta a San Juan, the 20-year-old is the odds-on favourite for the victory.

Evenepoel already has one time trial win under his belt this season and has the advantage of being the last rider off the start ramp, starting at 16:00 local time for the 20.3km test in Lagoa.

David Livramento (Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel) the first to head out on course at 13:04 local time.

Cyclingnews will have full live coverage of the stage with results, report, news and photos to come after the finish.

Start times
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamTime
1David Livramento (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 13:04:00
2André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 13:05:00
3Válter Pereira (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 13:06:00
4Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua 13:07:00
5Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 13:08:00
6Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 13:09:00
7Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 13:10:00
8Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 13:11:00
9Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto 13:12:00
10Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 13:13:00
11Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 13:14:00
12Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 13:15:00
13Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 13:16:00
14Wesley Kreder (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 13:17:00
15Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 13:18:00
16César Martingil (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 13:19:00
17João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 13:20:00
18Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel 13:21:00
19Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 13:22:00
20David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13:23:00
21Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 13:24:00
22Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 13:25:00
23David Ribeiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 13:26:00
24Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 13:27:00
25Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 13:28:00
26Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 13:29:00
27Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 13:30:00
28Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 13:31:00
29Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 13:32:00
30Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel 13:33:00
31Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep 13:34:00
32Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal 13:35:00
33Bruno Silva (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 13:36:00
34Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13:37:00
35Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 13:38:00
36Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 13:39:00
37Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 13:40:00
38Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 13:41:00
39Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 13:42:00
40Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:43:00
41Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 13:44:00
42Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 13:45:00
43Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 13:46:00
44Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 13:47:00
45Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 13:48:00
46Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:49:00
47Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 13:50:00
48Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 13:51:00
49Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 13:52:00
50Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 13:53:00
51Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 13:54:00
52Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 13:55:00
53Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 13:56:00
54Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) Miranda-Mortágua 13:57:00
55Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 13:58:00
56Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:59:00
57Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 14:00:00
58David De la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 14:01:00
59Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team Ineos 14:02:00
60Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 14:03:00
61Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 14:04:00
62Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 14:05:00
63Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14:06:00
64Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 14:07:00
65Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14:08:00
66Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 14:09:00
67Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 14:10:00
68Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 14:11:00
69Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 14:12:00
70Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 14:13:00
71Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14:14:00
72Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 14:15:00
73Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:16:00
74Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 14:17:00
75Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 14:18:00
76Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14:19:00
77Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 14:20:00
78Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 14:21:00
79Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 14:22:00
80David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 14:23:00
81Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:24:00
82Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 14:25:00
83André Ramalho (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 14:26:00
84Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:27:00
85Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 14:28:00
86Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 14:29:00
87Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto 14:30:00
88Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 14:31:00
89Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 14:32:00
90João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 14:33:00
91Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 14:34:00
92Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 14:35:00
93Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 14:36:00
94Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 14:37:00
95Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 14:38:00
96Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14:39:00
97Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:40:00
98Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 14:41:00
99Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 14:42:00
100Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 14:43:00
101Henrique Casimiro (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 14:44:00
102Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 14:45:00
103Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 14:46:00
104Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 14:47:00
105Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos 14:48:00
106Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 14:49:00
107Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14:50:00
108Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 14:51:00
109Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel 14:52:00
110Daniel Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 14:53:00
111Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14:54:00
112Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 14:55:00
113Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel 14:56:00
114Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 14:57:00
115Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 14:58:00
116Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:59:00
117João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 15:00:00
118Joaquim Silva (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 15:01:00
119Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 15:02:00
120Tiago Machado (Por) Efapel 15:03:00
121Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 15:04:00
122Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 15:05:00
123Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 15:06:00
124Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation 15:07:00
125Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 15:08:00
126Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15:09:00
127Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 15:10:00
128Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 15:11:00
129Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 15:12:00
130Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 15:13:00
131Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis 15:14:00
132Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 15:15:00
133Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert 15:16:00
134Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 15:17:00
135Edgar Pinto (Por) W52/FC Porto 15:18:00
136Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15:19:00
137Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team 15:20:00
138Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 15:21:00
139Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 15:22:00
140Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 15:23:00
141Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 15:24:00
142Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 15:25:00
143Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 15:26:00
144Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 15:27:00
145Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 15:28:00
146Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb 15:29:00
147Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 15:30:00
148Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 15:31:00
149Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 15:32:00
150Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15:33:00
151Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 15:34:00
152Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 15:35:00
153Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 15:36:00
154Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15:37:00
155Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 15:38:00
156João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 15:39:00
157Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:40:00
158Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 15:42:00
159Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 15:44:00
160Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15:46:00
161Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 15:48:00
162Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 15:50:00
163Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 15:52:00
164Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 15:54:00
165Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:56:00
166Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 15:58:00
167Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 16:00:00