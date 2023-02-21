Evenepoel and Soudal-QuickStep target top three in vital UAE Tour team time trial

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Belgian squad final starters in 17.2 kilometre, ultra-flat stage

ABU DABI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 24 Elia Viviani of Italy and Team DeceuninckQuickStep Dries Devenyns of Belgium and Team DeceuninckQuickStep Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team DeceuninckQuickStep Mikkel Frolich Honore of Denmark and Team DeceuninckQuickStep James Knox of Great Britain and Team DeceuninckQuickStep Michael Morkov of Denmark and Team DeceuninckQuickStep Fabio Sabatini of Italy and Team DeceuninckQuickStep during the 5th UAE Tour 2019 Stage 1 a 16km Team Time Trial Stage from Al Hudayriat Island to Al Hudayriat Island Skyline Landscape TTT UAETour on February 24 2019 in Al Hudayriat IslandAbu Dabi United Arab Emirates Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images
The QuickStep squad the last time a team time trial was part of the UAE Tour, back in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Remco Evenepoel and the Soudal-QuickStep squad are aiming for a top three finish in Tuesday’s crucial team time trial at the UAE Tour, Belgian media reported, which the enter with the dual aims of defending Tim Merlier’s overall lead and placing Remco Evenepoel as high up the general classification as possible.

Evenepoel is already in a strong position overall after he and 12 other riders broke away in Monday’s echelon-filled stage 1. The world champion is sitting in sixth place on the GC at 8 seconds behind his teammate.

The biggest time gaps between the WorldTour team in the last TTT at the race, on a very similar course in 2019, were just under a minute. The gaps on the short, flat but very fast TTT course round Khalifa Port on Tuesday may well be equally small but in a race where last year's top five finishers on GC were all within a minute, they will be equally significant.

“We have three really good time triallists,” Evenepoel told Belgian reporters,  likely referring to himself, Mauro Schmid and Josef Cerny.

Read more

Merlier wins UAE Tour stage 1 photo finish as echelons blow-up GC

Adam Yates loses 51 seconds to Evenepoel in UAE Tour echelons

Luke Plapp aims for UAE Tour overall after gaining time in furious echelon battle

We must reach the finish line with at least four," said the Evenepoel quote in Het Nieuwsblad. "If you still have seven riders after a short time trial of seventeen kilometers at the line, something has gone wrong along the way.”

Evenepoel’s goal is a top three on the stage, but quite apart from the placing, he and his team will be looking closely at the gaps between themselves and Bahrain Victorious, riding for GC contender Pello Bilbao and Ineos-Grenadiers with Luke Plapp. After stage 1 Bilbao was on the same time as Evenepoel and Plapp had an advantage of three seconds.

Other pre-stage favourites undoubtedly include Jumbo-Visma, winner of the UAE’s only previous TTT and at the Vuelta a España last year, along with UAE Team Emirates. Both teams were badly caught out in Monday’s echelons, with their key contenders losing around a minute, and know that a standout performance at Khalifa is a vital, if uncertain, gateway back into the GC game.

Tim Merlier was unreservedly nervous about riding in the TTT, saying cheerfully  “the way I've seen Remco ride and the way my legs feel now... I'm not feeling upbeat about it. It's going to be hell." Pieter Serry, due to be riding after Evenepoel in the line which is probably the most difficult position of all, was grimly determined about his chances, saying, “I will hang on as long as possible.”

A top three may be the stated goal for Soudal-QuickStep, which had practised their TTT on a remote stretch of UAE highway in the countdown to the race, ultimately the desired outcome is always the top step. As Het Nieuwsblad quoted sports director Klaas Lodewyck as saying “winning must also be achievable.”

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.