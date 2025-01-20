'Even if I muck it up we've got someone else' – Jay Vine returns to Tour Down Under with Narváez as not-so-secret weapon

By
published

'I think it's it suits exactly what my style of racing is to have him on the team' says Australian 2023 winner of new teammate

ADELAIDE AUSTRALIA JANUARY 20 Jay Vine of Australia and UAE Team Emirates Xrg during the Top Riders Press Conference prior to the 25th Santos Tour Down Under 2025 UCIWT on January 20 2025 in Adelaide Australia Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at the Santo Tour Down Under pre race media conference in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Plenty of water has passed under the bridge for Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) since he claimed that Tour Down Under crown in 2023, including a ‘life-changing’ crash, but there is no question of his place on the favourites list, not given how powerful his recovery to date has been.

The Australian returned from that horrific Itzulia Basque Country crash in April last year to finish the season with a win a time trial stage at Vuelta a Burgos, the mountains classification at La Vuelta a España and a mixed team time trial gold medal at the Road World Championships. What's more, he has just started the Australian summer racing with a close-run second place in the race against the clock at the National Championships. Vine, however, was still understandably circumspect when asked what, for him, constitutes a good Tour Down Under this year 

“I'm less than 12 months out from a life-changing crash, so I'm just taking every race in my stride, really looking forward to enjoying my time here,” he said in the pre-race media conference on Monday. ”It's already been a really, really nice summer in Australia but this is January – this will be six days of a 70-odd race day calendar. So to not blow everything in the first six days. That'd be good.”

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.