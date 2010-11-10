Evans to skip Giro and focus on Tour de France in 2011

Image 1 of 3 World champion Cadel Evans en route to victory in stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 World champion Cadel Evans (BMC) ascends the Zoncolan during the Giro d'Italia's 15th stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 A battered Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) couldn't handle the pace on the ascent of the Col de la Madeleine. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cadel Evans (BMC) has announced that he will forgo the Giro d’Italia in 2011 in order to focus his energies on the Tour de France. The Australian also said that he will skip the Tour Down Under and begin next season in March at Tirreno-Adriatico.

“I’m not going to the Giro d’Italia so I can focus on being at my best for the Tour de France in July,” Evans told The Australian. “The Giro next year on paper looks really tough. It’s just too difficult on my body to come out of the Giro and back up well for the Tour.”

While Evans’ 2010 Tour was ultimately compromised by the fractured elbow he sustained on stage 8 of the race, he also acknowledged that he had also paid a high price for his efforts at the Giro, where he finished 5th. His 2011 preparation will thus be pitched towards reaching July in top form.

“My main focus for the year ahead will be the Tour de France. My whole season will be geared to that," Evans said. “In the past I’ve gotten to the Tour tired. I’ll spend January and February training and not start racing until the Tirreno-Adriatico in March.”

Evans’ late start to the season means that he will not participate in the Tour Down Under and he confessed that he still harbours ambitions of winning the Tour de France. He finished second in both the 2007 and 2008 Tours, missing out on overall victory by less than a minute on each occasion.

“Obviously I'd like to do better than my previous best, that remains a big objective of mine,” Evans explained.

Evans also expressed his enthusiasm at some of the acquisitions that his BMC team has made in the transfer market and he was keen to herald the arrival of his fellow Australian, Tim Roe.

“I think it’s going to be interesting and fun working together and from what I understand Tim Roe is focused and receptive to advice.”