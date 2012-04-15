Evans struggles with illness ahead of Flèche Wallonne

Image 1 of 2 Former world champion Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Cadel Evans and his young son (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

2010 Flèche Wallonne winner Cadel Evans is fighting an infection, and struggled in Amstel Gold Race. The BMC rider dropped out with 65km to go having missed a split in the peloton ahead of the Cauberg.

"I'm a bit disappointed I'm not on the front with the guys," Evans said after heading to the team bus before the race finished. "I've been having a little trouble with an infection and didn't know if I'd be good here or not. Evidently I'm not good enough to be competitive and am not able to help the guys in the final today."

The Australian Tour de France champion is hoping to get healthy ahead of his next target in his preparation for July, the Tour de Romandie, which begins on April 24.

"It's hard to [get well] in these weather conditions and with this hard racing. Hopefully I will come around maybe for Flèche Wallonne or Liège, and at least be useful for the team. and for me personally to be good for Romandie."

