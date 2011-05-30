Evans says Contador is beatable at the Tour de France

Overall winner Cadel Evans (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cadel Evans (BMC) attended the presentation of the European training centre of the Australian Institute of Sport that will also be the administrative headquarters of the GreenEDGE team on Monday. At the event he confirmed that he will not join the new Australian team next year.

He’s busy gearing up for the Tour de France and he will be back in action at the Dauphiné, starting on Sunday with a prologue in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne.

“Since the Tour de Romandie [the second World Tour stage race he won this year after Tirreno-Adriatico, ed.], I’ve been doing my normal training towards the Tour de France”, Evans told Cyclingnews in Gavirate, in the north of Italy.





“[Alberto] Contador was at a level on his own”, Evans said. “It’s been a race with lowlights unfortunately but it was a nice one to watch from the couch. My favourite stage was the second last one, won by [Vassil] Kiryienka.”





