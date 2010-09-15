Evans satisfied with form for Worlds

Image 1 of 3 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 3 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) in action in Emmen. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 3 Cadel Evans in the flesh and depicted on canvas. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Cadel Evans has the form and the motivation to do well again in the world championships, but considers his main rival to be Philippe Gilbert of Omega Pharma-Lotto.

Evans does not expect the Worlds to end in a mass sprint. “There will be a small group riding up to the finish. Gilbert is the man to beat,” he said.

The reigning world champion broke his arm at the Tour de France, although he finished the race. With the exception of a couple of criteriums, Evans had a six-week break after the Tour. Last weekend he returned to competitive racing for the first time since the Tour, riding one-day races in Belgium and France.

"Because of my broken arm, I was out for a while after the Tour. If you're injured, your motivation grows. If you can cycle again, you are more eager," he told Lotto Cycling TV.

"Obviously I would like to have a repeat of my performance of last year," he continued. "But that's easier said than done. I have a few weeks until then, but I am satisfied with my current condition."

Normally the BMC Racing Team captain would prepare for the Worlds by riding the Vuelta, but not this year. The weekend races were helpful to him, he said.

"These races are more like the course in Geelong. They are also hard courses, which I needed," said Evans.