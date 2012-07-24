Evans ready to ride for Australia in London

Image 1 of 5 Defending champion Cadel Evans (Australia) on the start line in Melbourne. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 5 Defending Tour de France champion Cadel Evans (BMC) prefers BMC's TeamMachine SLR01. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 3 of 5 Cadel Evans (BMC) digs deep on the climb to the finish. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Cadel Evans (BMC) lost time on stage 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cadel Evans has confirmed he will take his place in the five-man Australian team for the Olympic Games 250 kilometre road race on Saturday.

There had been doubts over the 35-year-old's fitness following the Tour de France which concluded on Sunday. Evans did not have the form in 2012 that was crucial to his success 12 months ago, and the final few days of his Tour were blighted by a stomach bug.

Despite his recent setbacks, Evans boarded the flight to London with the rest of the Australian team on Monday afternoon European time with no doubt in his mind over the next job on his to-do list - racing for Australia on Saturday.

"Absolutely, I wouldn't bother getting on the plane if I wasn't," he told reporters at Heathrow Airport. He will join Simon Gerrans, Matt Goss, Stuart O'Grady, and Michael Rogers on the start line on the Mall.

"The tour has been tiring for us and my Tour wasn't up to my expectations, or anyone's expectations, but for us eight days is a lot of recovery [time].

"And [there's] a bit of training to do before we get to the time trial [on August 1]."

Evans will line up with Rogers in the chrono.