Evans not heading to Garmin in 2010

World Champ Cadel Evans (Silence-Lotto) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After the Silence-Lotto team announced on Saturday that World Champion Cadel Evans would leave the team following a mutual agreement to terminate his contract, the cycling world has been rampant with rumours as to where the Australian would land.

One of the teams heavily rumoured to be the new home of the two-time Tour de France runner-up is Garmin-Slipstream, but manager Jonathan Vaughters put that story to rest.

"Cadel is a great athlete, and I wish I'd known he was on the market. But no, he hasn't signed for Garmin in 2010," Vaughters told Cyclingnews.

The Belgian media reported that Evans would move to the Professional Continental team BMC Racing, but if Evans did sign for the team he would not be assured entry into the Tour de France. The team is low in the UCI's World Rankings and is not part of the ProTour, so it would have to rely upon a wild-card invite to get into the Grand Tours and other major races.

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter for the very latest coverage of events taking place in the cycling world - twitter.com/cyclingnewsfeed