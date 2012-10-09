Evans enjoying enforced break due to virus

Image 1 of 5 Cadel Evans (BMC) had a tough day. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Cadel Evans (BMC) working hard on the climb. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 3 of 5 Cadel Evans (BMC) during his pre-ride of the stage 9 time trial course. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Cadel Evans (BMC) faces a near two-minute deficit to make up on Bradley Wiggins after the stage 9 time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Cadel Evans (BMC) pushes to the line for second (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Cadel Evans (BMC) will undergo blood testing in Milan later this week to gage his recovery from a viral infection that saw the Australian end his season during the USA Pro Cycling Challenge in Colorado.

"Based on that, we will decide the management of his condition," said BMC Racing Team, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Max Testa. "The plan is still to maintain the winter training schedule that was discussed before. So there's no reason to think we will change his training program at all for next season."

Evans was visibly struggling throughout the Tour de France where he was defending champion, and then he pulled out of the Olympic Games time trial in London after competing in the road race. Previous medical tests resulted in Evans then pulling out of the UCI Road World Championships in Limburg, having been named on Australia’s long list.

For 35-year-old Evans, the early start to the off-season has been welcome.

"Once we had a good idea of what was affecting me, I didn't want to compromise my 2013 by racing longer," Evans said. "So it's been nice to take a good rest and completely recover from this virus and work toward being back to my normal level next year. Being a first-year dad, I've also enjoyed the free time with my family."



