Evans ends 2012 racing season

Former Tour de France winner Cadel Evans has ended his 2012 season. After dropping out of the USA Pro Cycling Challenge in Colorado ten days ago, the BMC rider is back at his home in Italy and waiting for further test results to assess his state of health. Evans has been suffering from a sore right knee.

"Considering there are so few races left, and with his current level of fitness, the medical staff and management decided to make this the end of his season," BMC's Dr. Testa said.

The 2011 Tour champion lacked the form of the previous year in July and could not defend his title, despite the favourable parcours.



