Trending

Evans ends 2012 racing season

No Canadian WorldTour races for former Tour winner

Image 1 of 3

Cadel Evans (BMC) chases back on after several punctures

Cadel Evans (BMC) chases back on after several punctures
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 3

Cadel Evans (BMC) digs deep on the climb to the finish.

Cadel Evans (BMC) digs deep on the climb to the finish.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 3

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Former Tour de France winner Cadel Evans has ended his 2012 season. After dropping out of the USA Pro Cycling Challenge in Colorado ten days ago, the BMC rider is back at his home in Italy and waiting for further test results to assess his state of health. Evans has been suffering from a sore right knee.

Related Articles

Video: Outgoing Tour de France champion Evans fights to the end

Evans ready to ride for Australia in London

Evans may end 2012 season early

"Considering there are so few races left, and with his current level of fitness, the medical staff and management decided to make this the end of his season," BMC's Dr. Testa said.

The 2011 Tour champion lacked the form of the previous year in July and could not defend his title, despite the favourable parcours.