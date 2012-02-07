Evans: Contador suspension shows cycling in forefront of anti-doping

Image 1 of 3 Alberto Contador and Cadel Evans at the start in Palma (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 3 See you in July? Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) and Cadel Evans (BMC) before the start of the Trofeo Palma. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Sirotti)

Disqualifying and banning the winner of the 2010 Tour de France shows that cycling is leading in the sports world's fight against doping, said Cadel Evans. The BMC Racing Team rider, who won the 2011 Tour de France, supported the decision to ban Alberto Contador for two years, while decrying the fact that the process took so long.

"I think the sport of cycling has done more than enough to prove it is doing the right thing," Evans said, according to Fox News.

"Now it is time for other sports to look at cycling and replicate what cycling does, so the fight against drugs in sport can maybe be beaten one day across all sports."

The Australian did not give an opinion on Contador's guilt or innocence. "I don't know all that goes on behind there and what all the real facts are and so on.

"I go along and do my job and that's up to the authorities to decide.”

Like so many others, Evans got lost in the time-consuming twists, turns and delays in the case. "It was a case that dragged on for so long I had no idea what was going on and what was going to happen. I just read the newspapers like the rest of us."