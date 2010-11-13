Euskaltel's Oroz injured in training crash

Image 1 of 3 Oroz is a rare Spanish classics hunter (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Juan José Oroz (Euskaltel-Euskadi) in a break in Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Enrico Gasparotto on the attack with Juan Jose Oroz (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Juanjo Oroz of Euskaltel-Euskadi suffered a fractured cheekbone in a training accident this week. The Basque rider crashed and was taken to hospital in Navarre, the team has announced.

It was at first suspected that he had fractured his jaw but this was alter ruled out. However he suffered “bruises all over his body” in addition to the facial injury.

Oroz lost consciousness for a short time after the accident, but a scan showed no complications. He remained in hospital for observation but has since been released.

The Euskaltel-Euskadi team said that he was out training with other pro riders when he crashed, and that medical help was called immediately.

The 30-year-old turned pro in 2006 with Kaiku, and joined Euskaltel-Euskadi in 2007. He finished 51st in this year's Vuelta a Espana and completed the Tour de France in both 2008 and 2009.

