Euskaltel's Oroz injured in training crash
Basque rider has fractured cheekbone
Juanjo Oroz of Euskaltel-Euskadi suffered a fractured cheekbone in a training accident this week. The Basque rider crashed and was taken to hospital in Navarre, the team has announced.
Related Articles
It was at first suspected that he had fractured his jaw but this was alter ruled out. However he suffered “bruises all over his body” in addition to the facial injury.
Oroz lost consciousness for a short time after the accident, but a scan showed no complications. He remained in hospital for observation but has since been released.
The Euskaltel-Euskadi team said that he was out training with other pro riders when he crashed, and that medical help was called immediately.
The 30-year-old turned pro in 2006 with Kaiku, and joined Euskaltel-Euskadi in 2007. He finished 51st in this year's Vuelta a Espana and completed the Tour de France in both 2008 and 2009.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy