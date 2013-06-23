Euskaltel soigneur passes away after bus crash

Euskaltel-Euskadi soigneur Rufino Murguía (Image credit: Euskaltel Euskadi)

The Euskaltel-Euskadi team has confirmed that soigneur Rufino Murguía died Saturday night due to injuries sustained in a crash while driving the team bus to the Spanish national championships on Thursday.

The team bus was involved in a frontal crash and Murguía underwent emergency surgery.

"Today is a very sad day for all the Euskaltel Euskadi family," the team said in a message on its website.

"Our friend Rufino has departed after being unable to overcome the injuries sustained during his accident on Thursday while traveling to the Spanish championships. All of us at Euskaltel Euskadi would like to offer our heart felt condolences to his family and friends. Rest in Peace."

A minute's silence was held before the Spanish national road race championships, with many riders wearing black armbands during the race.

Alberto Contador was one of many riders to tweet messages in remembrance of Murguía.

"My deepest condolences to the families and friends of Rufino, the cycling family will miss him. Rest in peace," he wrote in a message.

Murguía was driving the Euskaltel team bus near Burgos when the accident happened. The front of bus suffered huge damage after apparently hitting another vehicle and Murguía was diagnosed as being in a serious condition.

