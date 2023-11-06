Belgian Thibau Nys pictured in action during the men elite race of the Koppenbergcross

Thibau Nys has reduced his race programme for the weekend and admitted his poor result at the European cyclocross championships is “part of the learning process I undergo as a rider.”

The 20-year-old Belgian won the Koppenbergcross last Wednesday in spectacular style and was a favourite for the European championships in France but was soon distanced in the muddy conditions and eventually quit the race after a puncture.

"The European Championships was a big off day," Nys admitted to the Flemish media in Pontchâteau.

"During the first lap, I felt that there was almost nothing in my legs. I fought for the first three rounds, but I fell further and further."

He suffered a puncture during the race and decided to quit.

"I wanted to finish but that suddenly turned out to be impossible. I think the Koppenberg was still in my legs and the succession of races also took its toll, he admitted.

"It's a shame because this race should have suited me, but of course, I'm not going to say that I regret riding the Koppenbergcross."

Nys has electrified the cyclocross season in recent weeks, producing some entertaining and daring racing against Eli Iserbyt, Michael Vanthourenhout and Baloise Trek Lions teammate Lars van der Haar before the return of Mathieu van der Poel, Wout Van Aert and Tom Pidcock.

Nys won the opening round of the World Cup series in the USA and finished fourth in the Overijse Superprestige race after a daring later attack that ended with a crash.

Nys’ father has tried to manage the hype about his talented young son as manager of the Baloise Trek Lions team but the Flemish media have quickly made comparisons about their career paths and Thibau Nys' potential.

Sven Nys quickly announced a change to his son's expected race programme, saying on social media that Thibau will ride Saturday's Superprestige Niel Jaarmarktcross but not Sunday's Dendermonde World Cup race.

Nys is second in the World Cup rankings after his win in the USA but rest and just one race a weekend is the strategy to build consistency and avoid over-racing.

"I think I have to put the World Cup rankings out of my mind," Nys admitted on Sunday.

"This way, I can start fresh in other races. If I am fresh, I can compete with the best. If I have not recovered sufficiently, then I won’t succeed.

"I now have to reset and see how I will approach the coming races. My age will also play a role. This is part of the learning process I’m undergoing as a rider."