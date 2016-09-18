European Championships road race highlights - Video

Peter Sagan holds the Slovakian flag aloft following his win in the European championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) added another jersey to his growing collection Sunday in Plumelec, France, when he won the EUC European Championships road race with a final burst of speed that left his rivals gasping. Sagan surged ahead in the uphill finale, following a last-ditch attack from Italy's Davide Vilella.

Sagan easily cruised to the win ahead of Julian Alaphilippe (France) and Dani Moreno (Spain) to collect the blue-and-white winner's jersey. Multiple moves went up the road throughout the 236km race, including a dangerous move from Italy's Moreno Moser with 10km to go. But it was all for naught as the peloton approached the line together, setting up Sagan's win.