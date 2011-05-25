European and British four crossers head to Afan

Four cross racers in Afan, United Kingdom. (Image credit: Chris Roberts / Euro Four Cross Series)

The third rounds of both the Schwalbe Euro Four Cross Series, and the British Four Cross Series will take place this weekend on May 28-29 in Afan, South Wales, United Kingdom.

Some of the world's top four crossers will be there racing on both days at the new venue. Phil Saxena designed the track, and it is one of the roughest ever seen in the United Kingdom, with a massive rock section, corkscrew bridge and pro line that has double jumps over 35 feet long.

After a long time-out due to injury, Will Longden will make his return at Afan. The defending series and national champion will be looking to stop Scott Beaumont's flawless start to his 2011 campaign. Beaumont has been unbeaten at rounds one and two of the British series and will no doubt be looking to continue that form when the world's best come to Afan.

Blake Carney, Johannes Fischbach, Lucas Mechura, Michael Mechura, Adam Stasek and Kamil Tatarkovic are just some of the riders confirmed to be racing this weekend.

Round three of the British series will happen on Saturday, May 28 while round three of the European series will occur on Sunday, May 29.

Last weekend, world champion Tomas Slavik won round two of the Euro Four Cross Series in Poland.

For more information, visit www.british4x.com



