Euro and British Four Cross Series sign 2012-2013 title sponsor

Image 1 of 6 Two four cross riders duke it out in Afan (Image credit: Chris Roberts / Euro Four Cross Series) Image 2 of 6 Four cross racing in Poland (Image credit: Chris Roberts / Euro Four Cross Series) Image 3 of 6 The podium at round 1 of the British 4X series in 2011 (Image credit: Charles Robertson) Image 4 of 6 A rider competes in the Afan four cross (Image credit: Chris Roberts / Euro Four Cross Series) Image 5 of 6 A rider gets air during the Euro Four Cross Series (Image credit: Chris Roberts / Euro Four Cross Series) Image 6 of 6 Cedric Gracia races in Poland (Image credit: Chris Roberts / Euro Four Cross Series)

The 2012 and 2013 Euro and British Four Cross Series signed a deal renewing their relationships with title sponsor Schwalbe. The series, which will continue to be known as the Schwalbe British 4X Series and the Schwalbe Euro 4X Series, have attracted top riders. The continuation of both series comes as good news to four cross riders after the UCI dropped the discipline from its 2012 Mountain Bike World Cup.

Schwalbe Euro 4X Series





"Schwalbe has always seen a big potential in four cross to prove our tires in the hardest conditions. Hardtails racing over different terrain every week is a fantastic test for any of our tyres. We've just introduced our Racing Ralph and Nobby Nic treads in the four cross-specific GateStar compound and are glad to be able to give something back with our continued sponsorship."

Schwalbe British 4X Series





"Four cross here in the UK is growing year on year," said Roberts. "The atmosphere at every round is fantastic and we can't wait to see more new faces in 2012. Schwalbe has been a fantastic partner for four cross, and we look forward to many more years working with them."





"The British 4X Series has been fantastic for Schwalbe in 2011 and we are more than happy to be the title sponsor of the Series for the next two years. Four cross racing in Britain is the most action-packed mountain biking you could ever hope to witness. We love it and can't wait for the 2012 season to start."



