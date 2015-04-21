Etixx-QuickStep look to continue winning ways in Flèche Wallonne
Team expect race victory to come down to final climb
Confidence is high in the Etixx-QuickStep camp after Michal Kwiatkowski resoundingly broke the Belgian team's run of second places in the Classics. The Polish rider claimed his first victory in the rainbow stripes at Amstel Gold last weekend and will now lead the team into battle at Flèche Wallonne on Wednesday.
Kwiatkowski claimed his first Classics podium at the race last year, before going on to secure another top three placing at Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Despite this, Kwiatkowski told reporters ahead of his ride at Amstel that the mid-week race was his least favourite of the Ardennes, with its finish favouring the punchier riders. The team are still confident that the world champion can deliver the result on Wednesday.
