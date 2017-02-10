Ernesto Colnago celebrates 85th birthday with special edition bike - Gallery

Image 1 of 19 The special edition Colnago Ottanta5 in honour of Ernesto Colnago's 85th birthday (Image credit: Sigma Sport) Image 2 of 19 Ernesto Colnago stands with his special edition bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 19 The Ottanta5 is designed around the C60 (Image credit: Colnago) Image 4 of 19 The original Colnago logo (Image credit: Colnago) Image 5 of 19 It is fitted with the Campagnolo Super Record EPS (Image credit: Colnago) Image 6 of 19 A look down the seatstays (Image credit: Colnago) Image 7 of 19 The newer logo on the top tube (Image credit: Colnago) Image 8 of 19 There are lots of black accents on the bike (Image credit: Colnago) Image 9 of 19 The bike is fitted with Campagnolo Bora 50 wheels and Vittoria Corsa tyres (Image credit: Sigma Sport) Image 10 of 19 The original Colnago logo from 1954 on the headtube (Image credit: Sigma Sport) Image 11 of 19 Ernesto Colnago's signature on the bike's downtube (Image credit: Sigma Sport) Image 12 of 19 The 1954 logo on the seattube (Image credit: Sigma Sport) Image 13 of 19 Giuseppi Saronni and Francesco Moser share a joke (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 19 Ernesto Colnago with the company's special edition bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 19 Ernesto Colnago and Valentino Campagnolo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 19 Former Real Madrid and England manager Fabio Capello with Ernesto Colnago (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 19 Former Ferrari boss Luca di Montezemolo says a few words (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 19 For a big birthday a massive cake (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 19 Paolo Bettini, Gianni Motta, Francesco Moser, Felice Gimondi, Ernesto Colnago, Vittorio Adorni, Ceslaw Lang, Giuseppi Saronni, Michele Dancelli and Giambattista Baronchelli (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Colnago founder Ernesto Colnago turned 85 this week and in celebration of reaching such a grand old age, he and his company have released a special edition bike. Just 85 of the bikes will be made, in 19 different sizes, and one will set you back the hefty sum of £9,999/$12,500.

The Ottanta5 is described as a ‘a custom-made jewel’ on the Colnago website and is modelled on the current C60.

“The Ottanta5 is constructed of the highest quality carbon fibre, with star-shaped tubes and lugs – a proven design element tested over the years, beginning with the Master,” the website reads.

The bike is hand-painted painted in a silver gloss with ‘arabesque’ decorations and features the original Colnago logo from 1954. The newer ‘club’ logo also features heavily on the frame.

It is fitted with Campagnolo Super Record EPS groupset, Bora Ultra 50 wheels and Vittoria Corsa tyres. Matching Ottana5 handlebars and stem finish the whole piece off.

Stars of cycling and Italian sport turned out on Wednesday to celebrate Colnago’s birthday, including former Giro d’Italia winners Francesco Moser, Giuseppi Saronni, Felice Gimondi, Vittorio Adorni and Gianni Motta. Valentino Campagnolo was also present, as were some non-cycling stars such as football manager Fabio Cappello and former Ferrari chairman Luca di Montezemolo.

Flick through the gallery above to take a look at the Colnago Ottanta5 and the birthday party.