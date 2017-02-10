Ernesto Colnago celebrates 85th birthday with special edition bike - Gallery
Francesco Moser, Valentino Campagnolo, Paolo Bettini, Fabio Capello and more attend birthday bash
Colnago founder Ernesto Colnago turned 85 this week and in celebration of reaching such a grand old age, he and his company have released a special edition bike. Just 85 of the bikes will be made, in 19 different sizes, and one will set you back the hefty sum of £9,999/$12,500.
The Ottanta5 is described as a ‘a custom-made jewel’ on the Colnago website and is modelled on the current C60.
“The Ottanta5 is constructed of the highest quality carbon fibre, with star-shaped tubes and lugs – a proven design element tested over the years, beginning with the Master,” the website reads.
The bike is hand-painted painted in a silver gloss with ‘arabesque’ decorations and features the original Colnago logo from 1954. The newer ‘club’ logo also features heavily on the frame.
It is fitted with Campagnolo Super Record EPS groupset, Bora Ultra 50 wheels and Vittoria Corsa tyres. Matching Ottana5 handlebars and stem finish the whole piece off.
Stars of cycling and Italian sport turned out on Wednesday to celebrate Colnago’s birthday, including former Giro d’Italia winners Francesco Moser, Giuseppi Saronni, Felice Gimondi, Vittorio Adorni and Gianni Motta. Valentino Campagnolo was also present, as were some non-cycling stars such as football manager Fabio Cappello and former Ferrari chairman Luca di Montezemolo.
Flick through the gallery above to take a look at the Colnago Ottanta5 and the birthday party.
