Erik De Vlaeminck dies at age 70
Famed Belgian cyclo-crosser struggled with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases
Former Belgian cyclist Erik De Vlaeminck has died at the age of 70, reported Sporza.be on Friday. The multiple-time world champion of cyclo-cross was reported to have suffered from Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, however the cause of death has not been confirmed.
De Vlaeminck, the brother of Roger De Vlaeminck, made his name in cyclo-cross after winning world titles in 1966 and from 1968-1973. He was also a four-time national champion in the discipline in 1967, 1969, 1971 and 1972.
He had tremendous success in road racing as well, winning a stage at the Tour de France and the overall title at the Tour of Belgium, and on the podiums at Fleche Wallonne and Gent-Wevelgem.
Following his career as a racer, he became the coach of Belgium’s national cyclo-cross team. He retired from the sport in 2002.
