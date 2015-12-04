Erik De Vlaeminck dies at age 70

Image 1 of 12 Erik De Vlaeminck was coach of the Belgian cycle-cross team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 12 World champions on stage Eric De Vlaeminck (2nd from left), Paul Herijgers (3rd) and Mario De Clercq (5th) (Image credit: Luc Claessen) Image 3 of 12 Erik De Vlaeminck with Erwin Vervecken and Sven Vanthourenhout (2001) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 12 Erik De Vlaeminck retried as coach of the Belgian cyclo-cross team in 2002 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 12 Erik De Vlaeminck and Sven Nys (2000) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 12 Erik De Vlaeminck (1999) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 12 Erik De Vlaeminck with Erwin Vervecken (1999) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 12 Erik De Vlaeminck with Mario De Clercq (1999) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 12 Erik De Vlaeminck (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 12 Erik De Vlaeminck (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 12 Erik De Vlaeminck (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 12 Erik De Vlaeminck with Mario De Clercq (2002) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Former Belgian cyclist Erik De Vlaeminck has died at the age of 70, reported Sporza.be on Friday. The multiple-time world champion of cyclo-cross was reported to have suffered from Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, however the cause of death has not been confirmed.

De Vlaeminck, the brother of Roger De Vlaeminck, made his name in cyclo-cross after winning world titles in 1966 and from 1968-1973. He was also a four-time national champion in the discipline in 1967, 1969, 1971 and 1972.

He had tremendous success in road racing as well, winning a stage at the Tour de France and the overall title at the Tour of Belgium, and on the podiums at Fleche Wallonne and Gent-Wevelgem.

Following his career as a racer, he became the coach of Belgium’s national cyclo-cross team. He retired from the sport in 2002.