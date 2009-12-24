Equipe Nürnberger management still fighting to keep team alive

The 2009 Equipe Nürnberger (Image credit: Olaf Grünewald)

The management of Equipe Nürnberger Versicherung is not ready to give up the fight for the further existence of the women's team. “The team is not dead yet,” team manager Herbert Oppelt told rad-net.de, and acknowledged that the team is talking with, among others, Sky Germany.

Nürnberger Versicherung announced last summer that it would end its sponsorship at the end of this season, and the team announced that Skyter GmbH would be the new sponsor. However, the yacht leasing firm surprisingly announced earlier this month that it would be unable to follow through with its obligation.

Oppelt acknowledged that he does not yet have a new sponsor but is doing all he can to find one. The team has hired an agency to help with the search. “Discussions are ongoing,” he said, but doesn't expect a solution until after the holidays. “Right now a lot of people are simply on vacation.”

One potential sponsor is Sky, which sponsors not only the new ProTour Team Sky, but also the British national team, of which Equipe newcomer Nicole Cook is a member. Olympic champion Cooke opened the door for the sponsorship discussion. “In the meantime we are also in discussions with Sky Germany,” Oppelt said. “We are fighting.”

The team is trying to stay together in hopes of finding a new sponsor, but the annual winter training camp on Mallorca has fallen victim to the financial problems. “The riders have now organised something themselves, to individually prepare themselves for the season.”

