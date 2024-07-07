Enjoying the maglia rosa to the fullest - Elisa Longo Borghini savours slim lead at Giro d'Italia Women

By
published

Italian champion stays humble in her bid for overall victory

Elisa Longo Borghini wears the maglia rosa after winning the stage 1 time trial at the Giro d'Italia Women
Elisa Longo Borghini wears the maglia rosa after winning the stage 1 time trial at the Giro d'Italia Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

This year, Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) is racing her 13th Giro d’Italia Women since her first participation in 2011. In that time, she only wore the maglia rosa once, after crossing the line first with her team when they won the TTT that opened the 2020 edition.

Four years on, in Brescia, the Italian Champion once again donned the maglia rosa, and the joy on her face was clear to see in the TV interview after she received the pink leader’s jersey.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.