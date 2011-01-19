English to defend win at Capital Punishment mountain bike enduro

Image 1 of 2 Jason English on the stage from Cooma to Bermagui (Image credit: Mark Watson) Image 2 of 2 Former 24 hr world solo champion, Craig Gordon shows the familiar style. (Image credit: James Rankin/cycle-photos.com)

Mountain bikers from all over Australia will flock to the ACT on March 19 to tackle the Capital Punishment MTB Enduro. Back for its second year, the race will link together singletrack riding around the nation's capital. Kowen Forest, Sutton Road cross country track, Majura Pines and the world class Stromlo Forest Park will all feature.

The inaugural edition of the Capital Punishment MTB Enduro lived up to the name with wet and muddy conditions forcing over half of the 2,000 riders to prematurely end their race with only the hardest competitors completing the full course. After selling out in 2010, the 2011 event is well on the way to repeating that feat with entries coming in fast.

Defending champion Jason English will return, but will have to fend off the likes of Craig Gordon, Matt Flemming, Brent Miller and Joel Ryan. Becky Mates, third in 2010, is looking to take the overall win in 2011 which may be made easier with Heather Logie, the defending women's champion yet to commit to attending.

Whilst attracting some of Australia's top riders, the Capital Punishment MTB Enduro is good for riders new to enduro racing as it has limited climbing, flowing singletrack and fast fireroad sections.

For more information on the race, visit www.capitalpunishmentmtb.com.au.