England names Commonwealth Games squad

England will send a 27 rider strong squad to the 2018 Commonwealth Games to take place next month on the Gold Coast, Australia. The team features a number of debutants across the road, track and mountain bike disciplines.

Team Leader Keith Reynolds is expecting a number of riders to challenge for gold medals while others have been selected for experience and longer-term planning.

"There is a lot of experience within the squad, with 14 riders having an Olympic, Paralympic or world championship medal to their name. Equally, there are riders for whom this event will play an important role as part of their development, and it's great we can offer this to younger riders on the World Class Performance Programme as well as to non-programme riders," Reynolds said.

"We're happy with the team we've selected and there are some exciting prospects across the board, so I'm looking forward to seeing how the team gets on at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games."

The men's road race team will be lead by Adam Blythe (Aqua Blue Sport) with Ian Bibby, Harry Tanfield, Thomas Stewart and Ollie Wood also earning selection. Charlie Tanfield, Daniel Bigham and Bibby will ride the time trial.

"I'm proud to have been selected for the Commonwealth Games this year and being able to represent my country. The road race course looks pretty challenging but I feel in good form at the moment and myself and the rest of the team are looking forward to getting stuck into the race."

The women's road team features Eleanor Dickinson, Emily Kay, Hayley Simmonds, Melissa Lowther and Abigail Van Twisk. Simmonds and Lowther will also ride the time trial.

There are a number of notable exceptions from the team with neither Lizzie Armistead to defend her road race title or Alex Dowsett his time trial gold. The team pursuit trio of Andy Tennant, Ed Clancy and Steven Burke who won silver at Glasgow are also missing from the squad. Six-time Olympic Games gold medallist Jason Kenny returned to international competition at the recent Track Worlds but won't make the trip down under. Laura Kenny also made her return to racing at Worlds and like her husband, won't line out at the Commonwealth Games.

Emily Nelson, Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Hayter and Kian Emad, who all claimed rainbow jerseys at the Track Worlds, have been selected in the track squad. Two-time Olympic Games gold medallist Phil Hindes joins the squad and leads the sprint team.

The trio of Annie Last, Evie Richards and Frazer Clacherty will represent England in the mountain bike.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games will take place next month with the cycling events held between 4-15 April.

Team England cycling squad for 2018 Commonwealth Games

Lauren Bate (Track)

Ian Bibby (road/time trial)

Daniel Bigham (track/time trial)

Adam Blythe (road)

Frazer Clacherty (mountain bike)

Eleanor Dickinson (road/track)

Kian Emadi (track)

Ethan Hayter (track)

Philip Hindes (track)

Emily Kay (road/track)

Annie Last (mountain bike)

Christopher Latham (road/track)

Melissa Lowther (road/time trial)

Katy Marchant (track)

Emily Nelson (road/track)

Ryan Owens (track)

Rebecca Raybould (track)

Evie Richards (mountain bike)

Helen Scott (pilot)

Hayley Simmonds (road/time trial)

Thomas Stewart (road)

Charlie Tanfield (track/time trial)

Harry Tanfield (road/track)

Sophie Thornhill (Para track)

Joseph Truman (track)

Abigail Van Twisk (road)

Oliver Wood (road)