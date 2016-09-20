Trending

Eneco Tour stage 2 time trial start times

Dumoulin, Martin, Dennis and Kiryienka fight for leadership in 9.6km TT

Tom Dumoulin is focused during the stage 13 time trial at the Tour de France.

Tom Dumoulin is focused during the stage 13 time trial at the Tour de France.

Dylan Groenewegen will be the 176th and final rider to start the stage 2 Eneco Tour time trial in Breda at 16:33 local time thanks to winning Monday's first stage.

Related Articles

Eneco Tour preview: Classics and sprint stars gather for pre-Worlds test

Eneco Tour: Groenewegen wins stage 1

First WorldTour win for Groenewegen in Eneco Tour opener

Eneco Tour: Boxed in Kittel misses out on chance to sprint for stage 1 honours

The 9.6km test against the clock expected to open the first gaps on the general classification. Macro Coledan will be the first starter at 13:29 with riders to head out at one-minute intervals with two-minute intervals for the final nine riders. 

There are 162 riders timed on time at ten seconds to Groenewegen with every rider bar Coledan at 7:59, with 1:38 minutes of the Dutch road champion.

The stage is likely to be contested by chrono specialists Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky), Rohan Dennis (BMC), Primož Roglič (LottoNL-Jumbo), Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin), Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) among the favourites.

Cyclingnews will have live coverage of the stage on Tuesday.  

Eneco TourStage 2 TT start times

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo13:29:00
2Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky13:30:00
3Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team13:31:00
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data13:32:00
5Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge13:33:00
6Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling13:34:00
7Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling13:35:00
8Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13:36:00
9Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida13:37:00
10Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge13:38:00
11Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo13:39:00
12Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida13:40:00
13Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin13:41:00
14Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge13:42:00
15Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky13:43:00
16Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13:44:00
17William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ13:45:00
18Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step13:46:00
19Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13:47:00
20Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13:48:00
21Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal13:49:00
22Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step13:50:00
23Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data13:51:00
24Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data13:52:00
25Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling13:53:00
26Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team13:54:00
27Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha13:55:00
28Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton13:56:00
29Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky13:57:00
30Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo13:58:00
31Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ13:59:00
32Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky14:00:00
33Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team14:01:00
34Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky14:02:00
35Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha14:03:00
36Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:04:00
37Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team14:05:00
38Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert14:06:00
39Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ14:07:00
40Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert14:08:00
41Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team14:09:00
42Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team14:10:00
43Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ14:11:00
44Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert14:12:00
45Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team14:13:00
46Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team14:14:00
47Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale14:15:00
48Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling14:16:00
49Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step14:17:00
50Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton14:18:00
51Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14:19:00
52Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ14:20:00
53Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team14:21:00
54Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team14:22:00
55Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin14:23:00
56Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14:24:00
57Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky14:25:00
58Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin14:26:00
59Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin14:27:00
60Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team14:28:00
61Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal14:29:00
62Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data14:30:00
63Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14:31:00
64Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale14:32:00
65Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge14:33:00
66Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton14:34:00
67Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step14:35:00
68Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling14:36:00
69Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo14:37:00
70Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team14:38:00
71Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton14:39:00
72Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise14:40:00
73Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team14:41:00
74Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team14:42:00
75Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo14:43:00
76Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14:44:00
77Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:45:00
78Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal14:46:00
79Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida14:47:00
80Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise14:48:00
81Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton14:49:00
82Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling14:50:00
83Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team14:51:00
84Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data14:52:00
85Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha14:53:00
86Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team14:54:00
87Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton14:55:00
88Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling14:56:00
89Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step14:57:00
90Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida14:58:00
91Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14:59:00
92Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky15:00:00
93Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge15:01:00
94Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo15:02:00
95Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team15:03:00
96Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal15:04:00
97Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal15:05:00
98Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal15:06:00
99Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15:07:00
100Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling15:08:00
101Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15:09:00
102Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15:10:00
103Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15:11:00
104Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale15:12:00
105Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge15:13:00
106Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step15:14:00
107Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo15:15:00
108Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise15:16:00
109Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ15:17:00
110Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise15:18:00
111Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team15:19:00
112Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ15:20:00
113Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team15:21:00
114Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida15:22:00
115Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team15:23:00
116Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team15:24:00
117Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling15:25:00
118Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert15:26:00
119Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin15:27:00
120Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling15:28:00
121Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha15:29:00
122Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise15:30:00
123Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin15:31:00
124Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15:32:00
125Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team15:33:00
126Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha15:34:00
127Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida15:35:00
128Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo15:36:00
129Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise15:37:00
130Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data15:38:00
131Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha15:39:00
132Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale15:40:00
133Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling15:41:00
134Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team15:42:00
135Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15:43:00
136Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin15:44:00
137Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15:45:00
138Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling15:46:00
139Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team15:47:00
140Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling15:48:00
141Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky15:49:00
142Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale15:50:00
143Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team15:51:00
144Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo15:52:00
145Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling15:53:00
146Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15:54:00
147John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin15:55:00
148Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling15:56:00
149Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team15:57:00
150Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team15:58:00
151Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha15:59:00
152Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data16:00:00
153Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step16:01:00
154André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal16:02:00
155Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step16:03:00
156Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal16:04:00
157Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise16:05:00
158Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton16:06:00
159Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling16:07:00
160Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge16:08:00
161Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida16:09:00
162Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert16:10:00
163Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step16:11:00
164Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team16:12:00
165Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ16:13:00
166Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo16:14:00
167Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha16:15:00
168Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data16:17:00
169Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton16:19:00
170Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise16:21:00
171Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida16:23:00
172Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team16:25:00
173Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team16:27:00
174Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert16:29:00
175Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16:31:00
176Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo16:33:00

 