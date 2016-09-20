Eneco Tour stage 2 time trial start times

Tom Dumoulin is focused during the stage 13 time trial at the Tour de France.

Dylan Groenewegen will be the 176th and final rider to start the stage 2 Eneco Tour time trial in Breda at 16:33 local time thanks to winning Monday's first stage.

The 9.6km test against the clock expected to open the first gaps on the general classification. Macro Coledan will be the first starter at 13:29 with riders to head out at one-minute intervals with two-minute intervals for the final nine riders.

There are 162 riders timed on time at ten seconds to Groenewegen with every rider bar Coledan at 7:59, with 1:38 minutes of the Dutch road champion.

The stage is likely to be contested by chrono specialists Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky), Rohan Dennis (BMC), Primož Roglič (LottoNL-Jumbo), Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin), Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) among the favourites.

Cyclingnews will have live coverage of the stage on Tuesday.

Eneco TourStage 2 TT start times