Eneco Tour stage 2 time trial start times
Dumoulin, Martin, Dennis and Kiryienka fight for leadership in 9.6km TT
Dylan Groenewegen will be the 176th and final rider to start the stage 2 Eneco Tour time trial in Breda at 16:33 local time thanks to winning Monday's first stage.
Related Articles
The 9.6km test against the clock expected to open the first gaps on the general classification. Macro Coledan will be the first starter at 13:29 with riders to head out at one-minute intervals with two-minute intervals for the final nine riders.
There are 162 riders timed on time at ten seconds to Groenewegen with every rider bar Coledan at 7:59, with 1:38 minutes of the Dutch road champion.
The stage is likely to be contested by chrono specialists Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky), Rohan Dennis (BMC), Primož Roglič (LottoNL-Jumbo), Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin), Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) among the favourites.
Cyclingnews will have live coverage of the stage on Tuesday.
Eneco TourStage 2 TT start times
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|13:29:00
|2
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|13:30:00
|3
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|13:31:00
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|13:32:00
|5
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|13:33:00
|6
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13:34:00
|7
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|13:35:00
|8
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13:36:00
|9
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|13:37:00
|10
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|13:38:00
|11
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13:39:00
|12
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|13:40:00
|13
|Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13:41:00
|14
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|13:42:00
|15
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|13:43:00
|16
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13:44:00
|17
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|13:45:00
|18
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13:46:00
|19
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13:47:00
|20
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13:48:00
|21
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13:49:00
|22
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13:50:00
|23
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|13:51:00
|24
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|13:52:00
|25
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13:53:00
|26
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13:54:00
|27
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|13:55:00
|28
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|13:56:00
|29
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|13:57:00
|30
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13:58:00
|31
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|13:59:00
|32
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|14:00:00
|33
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14:01:00
|34
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|14:02:00
|35
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|14:03:00
|36
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:04:00
|37
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|14:05:00
|38
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14:06:00
|39
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|14:07:00
|40
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14:08:00
|41
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14:09:00
|42
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|14:10:00
|43
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|14:11:00
|44
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14:12:00
|45
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14:13:00
|46
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:14:00
|47
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:15:00
|48
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|14:16:00
|49
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14:17:00
|50
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|14:18:00
|51
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14:19:00
|52
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|14:20:00
|53
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|14:21:00
|54
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14:22:00
|55
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14:23:00
|56
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14:24:00
|57
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|14:25:00
|58
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14:26:00
|59
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14:27:00
|60
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14:28:00
|61
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:29:00
|62
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|14:30:00
|63
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14:31:00
|64
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:32:00
|65
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|14:33:00
|66
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|14:34:00
|67
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14:35:00
|68
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|14:36:00
|69
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14:37:00
|70
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|14:38:00
|71
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|14:39:00
|72
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14:40:00
|73
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:41:00
|74
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14:42:00
|75
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|14:43:00
|76
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14:44:00
|77
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:45:00
|78
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|14:46:00
|79
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|14:47:00
|80
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14:48:00
|81
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|14:49:00
|82
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|14:50:00
|83
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|14:51:00
|84
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|14:52:00
|85
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|14:53:00
|86
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:54:00
|87
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|14:55:00
|88
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14:56:00
|89
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14:57:00
|90
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|14:58:00
|91
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14:59:00
|92
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|15:00:00
|93
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|15:01:00
|94
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|15:02:00
|95
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|15:03:00
|96
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:04:00
|97
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|15:05:00
|98
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:06:00
|99
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15:07:00
|100
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15:08:00
|101
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15:09:00
|102
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:10:00
|103
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15:11:00
|104
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:12:00
|105
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|15:13:00
|106
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15:14:00
|107
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15:15:00
|108
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15:16:00
|109
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|15:17:00
|110
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15:18:00
|111
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|15:19:00
|112
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|15:20:00
|113
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15:21:00
|114
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|15:22:00
|115
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|15:23:00
|116
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|15:24:00
|117
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|15:25:00
|118
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15:26:00
|119
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15:27:00
|120
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15:28:00
|121
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|15:29:00
|122
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15:30:00
|123
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15:31:00
|124
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15:32:00
|125
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|15:33:00
|126
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|15:34:00
|127
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|15:35:00
|128
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|15:36:00
|129
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15:37:00
|130
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|15:38:00
|131
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|15:39:00
|132
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:40:00
|133
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|15:41:00
|134
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:42:00
|135
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15:43:00
|136
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15:44:00
|137
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15:45:00
|138
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15:46:00
|139
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15:47:00
|140
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|15:48:00
|141
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|15:49:00
|142
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:50:00
|143
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|15:51:00
|144
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|15:52:00
|145
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15:53:00
|146
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15:54:00
|147
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15:55:00
|148
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15:56:00
|149
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|15:57:00
|150
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|15:58:00
|151
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|15:59:00
|152
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|16:00:00
|153
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16:01:00
|154
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|16:02:00
|155
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16:03:00
|156
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16:04:00
|157
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16:05:00
|158
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|16:06:00
|159
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|16:07:00
|160
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|16:08:00
|161
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|16:09:00
|162
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16:10:00
|163
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16:11:00
|164
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16:12:00
|165
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|16:13:00
|166
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|16:14:00
|167
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|16:15:00
|168
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|16:17:00
|169
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|16:19:00
|170
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16:21:00
|171
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|16:23:00
|172
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|16:25:00
|173
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|16:27:00
|174
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16:29:00
|175
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16:31:00
|176
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16:33:00
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy