Encouraging signs for Pozzovivo at Vuelta

Image 1 of 5 Domenicao Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) in good spirits (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r La Mondiale) attacked out of the group (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) sets the pace in the peloton on the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Fi'zi:k is testing handlebars and stems with AG2R-La Mondiale (Image credit: kramon.be) Image 5 of 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale) receives assistance at the finish of stage 20 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

AG2R's Domenico Pozzovivo finished the second stage of the Vuelta a España in third position behind a flying Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkov) and a resurgent Daniel Moreno (Katusha).

After losing 1 minute and 41 seconds in the opening team time trial on stage one, Pozzovivo was relieved to show that he could slowly etch back time when the race turned uphill.

"Yesterday, on the team time-trial, I noticed that my feeling was pretty good," said Pozzovivo. "I had a little doubt at the start this morning because it was today the first stage that finishes on a bump."

He may have only taken back 12 seconds, but for the 53 kilogram Italian climber, stage two showed promise that should only get brighter as the climbs get longer and the gradients steeper.

"I felt well throughout the race and I was well-supported by my teammates. I stayed into the bunch on the climb but I suffered in the flat part with a crosswind," said the Italian. "The last part of the ascent was a little steeper and I saw that three riders attacked so I tried to stay with them.

"We looked each other in the last kilometre and this is where I tried my luck. The last 200 meters were a little bit easier and thus in the favour of Nicolas Roche and Daniel Moreno who are faster than me on this kind of final," he added. "I'm glad after this stage, even if I don't win. I save some time on my competitors and it's a great morale booster!"

