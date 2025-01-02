Emile Idée, oldest surviving Tour de France stage winner, dies at 104

By
published

Multiple French National Champion won Tour stage in 1949

Emile Idée, (far right), poses with his teammates before the 1947 Tour de France start
Emile Idée, (far right), poses with his teammates before the 1947 Tour de France start (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emile Idée, the oldest surviving Tour de France stage winner, has died at his home near Paris aged 104.

Idée was one of his country's top racers in the 1940s, turning pro in 1942 and becoming a renowned time triallist and racing the Tour three times.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.