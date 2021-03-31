Elia Viviani banged up but not broken in dramatic Dwars door Vlaanderen crash

Elia Viviani did not suffer any obvious fractures in a dramatic crash in the Dwars door Vlaanderen, his team said on Wednesday, but whether he will race for Cofidis in next week's Scheldeprijs as planned is still to be determined.

In a warm and dusty edition of the mid-week semi-Classic, Viviani slid out in a cobbled left turn and tumbled over the pavé and landed in a culvert, with Alpecin-Fenix rider Jonas Rickaert unable to avoid riding into him and also falling. Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) and Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) were also held up in the incident.

Viviani was taken to hospital for examinations after abandoning the race, suffering from contusions on his shoulder and knee.

"The first results did not reveal any fractures. The rest of his program will be defined according to the evolution of his condition," the team said.

The fall comes Just days after Viviani claimed his first victory since joining Cofidis in 2020, winning the Cholet-Pays de la Loire on Sunday.