Eight UCI Continental teams in USA for 2013

Image 1 of 4 The Optum team sets up for the win at the USPRO Criterium Championships. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 4 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly) takes an NRC victory in Dana Point over Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ/Pista Palace) and Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia.) (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 3 of 4 Riders from the Chipotle Development Team apply the sunscreen before the stage start, although the heavens opened up for the majority of the stage. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 4 of 4 The Bissell cycling team rides in good form at the team time trial during the Tour of Utah. (Image credit: Jon Devich)

USA Cycling today released the full list of UCI-registered teams which will operate under its auspices in 2013, as well as three women's professional teams for the coming year.

Returning to the peloton are 5-Hour Energy/Kenda, Bissell Cycling, Bontrager Cycling Team (formerly Bontrager-Livestrong), Hincapie Sportswear Development Team, Jamis-Hagens Berman, Jelly Belly p/b Kenda, Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies and Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis.

Not continuing as professional teams are Competitive Cyclist, whose management company merged with that of Kenda/5-Hour Energy, the Chipotle Development Team, Wonderful Pistachios and Team Exergy.

Returning to the women's pro peloton are Exergy-Twenty16, Specialized-Lululemon and Team TIBCO-To the Top, while the Optum women's team added a UCI license in 2013.

(Note: rosters below are subject to changes.)

USA's 2013 UCI Continental Men's rosters

5-Hour Energy/Kenda

In

Christian Parrett (Neo)

David Williams (Competitive Cyclist)

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist)

Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist)

Taylor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist)

Returning

Gregg Brandt

James Stemper

Nathaniel English

Robert Sweeting

Shawn Milne

Out

Andy Jacques-Maynes

Chad Hartley

Curtis Winsor

John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare)

Luca Damiani

Max Korus

Patrick Lemieux

Paul Mach

Roman Kilun

Stephen Housley

Bissell Cycling

In

Jason McCartney (Spidertech)

Michael Torckler

Phil Gaimon (5-Hour Energy)

Tommy Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist)

Pat McCarty (Spidertech)

Returning

Andrew Dahlheim

Carter Jones

Chris Baldwin

Jeremy Vennell

Julian Kyer

Frank Pipp

Patrick Bevin

Out

Alex Vanias

Chris Barton

Joseph Schmalz

Mac Brennan

Weston Luzadder

Bontrager Cycling Team

In

Greg Daniel (Neo)

Joshua Edmondson (Neo)

Nathan Wilson (Neo)

Alexandre Darville (Chipotle)

Andzs Flaksis (Chipotle)

Tanner Putt (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)

Returning

Connor O'Leary

Gavin Mannion

James Oram

Jasper Stuyven

Lawson Craddock

Nathan Brown

Ryan Eastman

Out

Charlie Avis

Ian Boswell (Sky Procycling)

Jasper De Buyst

Joseph Dombrowski (Sky Procycling)

Joshua Atkins

Hincapie Sportswear Development Team

In

Blair Turner (Neo)

Thomas Wrona (Neo)

Andy Baker (BISSELL Cycling)

Robin Carpenter (Chipotle)

Ben Zawacki (SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)

Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1)

Returning

Joseph Lewis

Oscar Clark

Ty Magner

Alder Philip Martz

Out

Aleksa Velickovic

Andrew Meyer

Edison Turner

Isaac Enderline

Jovan Zekavica

Mike Stone

Parker Kyzer

Tyler Karnes

Jamis Hagens Berman

In

Ruben Companioni (Neo)

Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Cycling)

Chase Pinkham (BISSELL Cycling)

Janier Acevedo (Gobernacion de Antioqua)

Returning

Carson Miller

Eric Schildge

James Driscoll

Luis Romero Amaran

Philip Mooney

Tyler Wren

Demis Aleman

Guido Palma

Out

Alejandro Borrajo

Anibal Borrajo

Bradley Gehrig

Jose Antogna

Kyle Wamsley

Petrus Van Dijk

Jelly Belly p/b Kenda

In

Ben Wolfe (Neo)

Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist)

Returning

Alex Hagman

Brad Huff

Christiaan Kriek

Emerson Oronte

Jeremy Powers

Luis Davila

Nic Hamilton

Ricardo Van Der Velde

Sean Mazich

Morgan Schmitt

Out

Menso De Jong

Scott Stewart

Sergio Hernandez

SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis

In

Christopher Uberti (Neo)

Christopher Winsor (Neo)

Isaac Howe (5-Hour Energy)

Benjamin Chaddock (Exergy)

Jackie Simes III (Jamis Hagens Berman)

Returning

Chris Monteleone

Clay Murfet

Jon Hamblen

Shane Kline

Thomas Brown

Travis Livermon

Bobby Lea

Frank Travieso

Adam Myerson

Out

Jerome Townsend

Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)

Neil Bezdek

Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies

In

Jeremy Durrin

Joseph Kukolla (Neo)

Mitchell Hoke (Neo)

Eric Young (Bissell)

Bjorn Selander (Spidertech)

Returning

Alexander Candelario

Chad Haga

Cheyne Hoag

Ian Moir

Jesse Anthony

Kenneth Hanson

Marsh Cooper

Michael Creed

Michael Friedman

Michael Sherer

Scott Zwizanski

Sebastian Salas

Thomas Soladay

Thomas Zirbel

Out

Andrew Bajadali

Christopher Parrish

Cody O'Reilly

Colton Barrett

Reid Mumford (retired)

Teams ending after 2012

Chipotle:

Adam Leibovitz

Anders Newbury

Andrei Krasilnikau

Evan Hyde

Joshua Berry (La Pomme Marseille)

Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp)

Mike Midlarsky

Robbie Squire

Robert Bush (La Pomme Marseille)

Steele Vonn Hoff (Garmin-Sharp)

Competitive Cyclist:

Cesar Grajales

Chad Beyer (Champion System)

Cole House

Mike Olheiser

Nate King

Phil Grenfell

Thomas Rabou



