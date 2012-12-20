Eight UCI Continental teams in USA for 2013
Three women's teams registered with UCI
USA Cycling today released the full list of UCI-registered teams which will operate under its auspices in 2013, as well as three women's professional teams for the coming year.
Related Articles
Returning to the peloton are 5-Hour Energy/Kenda, Bissell Cycling, Bontrager Cycling Team (formerly Bontrager-Livestrong), Hincapie Sportswear Development Team, Jamis-Hagens Berman, Jelly Belly p/b Kenda, Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies and Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis.
Not continuing as professional teams are Competitive Cyclist, whose management company merged with that of Kenda/5-Hour Energy, the Chipotle Development Team, Wonderful Pistachios and Team Exergy.
Returning to the women's pro peloton are Exergy-Twenty16, Specialized-Lululemon and Team TIBCO-To the Top, while the Optum women's team added a UCI license in 2013.
(Note: rosters below are subject to changes.)
USA's 2013 UCI Continental Men's rosters
5-Hour Energy/Kenda
In
Christian Parrett (Neo)
David Williams (Competitive Cyclist)
Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist)
Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist)
Taylor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist)
Returning
Gregg Brandt
James Stemper
Nathaniel English
Robert Sweeting
Shawn Milne
Out
Andy Jacques-Maynes
Chad Hartley
Curtis Winsor
John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare)
Luca Damiani
Max Korus
Patrick Lemieux
Paul Mach
Roman Kilun
Stephen Housley
Bissell Cycling
In
Jason McCartney (Spidertech)
Michael Torckler
Phil Gaimon (5-Hour Energy)
Tommy Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist)
Pat McCarty (Spidertech)
Returning
Andrew Dahlheim
Carter Jones
Chris Baldwin
Jeremy Vennell
Julian Kyer
Frank Pipp
Patrick Bevin
Out
Alex Vanias
Chris Barton
Joseph Schmalz
Mac Brennan
Weston Luzadder
Bontrager Cycling Team
In
Greg Daniel (Neo)
Joshua Edmondson (Neo)
Nathan Wilson (Neo)
Alexandre Darville (Chipotle)
Andzs Flaksis (Chipotle)
Tanner Putt (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
Returning
Connor O'Leary
Gavin Mannion
James Oram
Jasper Stuyven
Lawson Craddock
Nathan Brown
Ryan Eastman
Out
Charlie Avis
Ian Boswell (Sky Procycling)
Jasper De Buyst
Joseph Dombrowski (Sky Procycling)
Joshua Atkins
Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
In
Blair Turner (Neo)
Thomas Wrona (Neo)
Andy Baker (BISSELL Cycling)
Robin Carpenter (Chipotle)
Ben Zawacki (SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1)
Returning
Joseph Lewis
Oscar Clark
Ty Magner
Alder Philip Martz
Out
Aleksa Velickovic
Andrew Meyer
Edison Turner
Isaac Enderline
Jovan Zekavica
Mike Stone
Parker Kyzer
Tyler Karnes
Jamis Hagens Berman
In
Ruben Companioni (Neo)
Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Cycling)
Chase Pinkham (BISSELL Cycling)
Janier Acevedo (Gobernacion de Antioqua)
Returning
Carson Miller
Eric Schildge
James Driscoll
Luis Romero Amaran
Philip Mooney
Tyler Wren
Demis Aleman
Guido Palma
Out
Alejandro Borrajo
Anibal Borrajo
Bradley Gehrig
Jose Antogna
Kyle Wamsley
Petrus Van Dijk
Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
In
Ben Wolfe (Neo)
Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist)
Returning
Alex Hagman
Brad Huff
Christiaan Kriek
Emerson Oronte
Jeremy Powers
Luis Davila
Nic Hamilton
Ricardo Van Der Velde
Sean Mazich
Morgan Schmitt
Out
Menso De Jong
Scott Stewart
Sergio Hernandez
SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
In
Christopher Uberti (Neo)
Christopher Winsor (Neo)
Isaac Howe (5-Hour Energy)
Benjamin Chaddock (Exergy)
Jackie Simes III (Jamis Hagens Berman)
Returning
Chris Monteleone
Clay Murfet
Jon Hamblen
Shane Kline
Thomas Brown
Travis Livermon
Bobby Lea
Frank Travieso
Adam Myerson
Out
Jerome Townsend
Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
Neil Bezdek
Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
In
Jeremy Durrin
Joseph Kukolla (Neo)
Mitchell Hoke (Neo)
Eric Young (Bissell)
Bjorn Selander (Spidertech)
Returning
Alexander Candelario
Chad Haga
Cheyne Hoag
Ian Moir
Jesse Anthony
Kenneth Hanson
Marsh Cooper
Michael Creed
Michael Friedman
Michael Sherer
Scott Zwizanski
Sebastian Salas
Thomas Soladay
Thomas Zirbel
Out
Andrew Bajadali
Christopher Parrish
Cody O'Reilly
Colton Barrett
Reid Mumford (retired)
Teams ending after 2012
Chipotle:
Adam Leibovitz
Anders Newbury
Andrei Krasilnikau
Evan Hyde
Joshua Berry (La Pomme Marseille)
Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp)
Mike Midlarsky
Robbie Squire
Robert Bush (La Pomme Marseille)
Steele Vonn Hoff (Garmin-Sharp)
Competitive Cyclist:
Cesar Grajales
Chad Beyer (Champion System)
Cole House
Mike Olheiser
Nate King
Phil Grenfell
Thomas Rabou
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy