Eichler signs with Continental-ranked Team NSP

Markus Eichler (Milram) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Markus Eichler has signed with the German Continental-ranked, Team NSP. Eichler had signed with the Pegasus Racing project for the 2011 season, but the team did not materialise.

Eichler, 28, turned pro with Team ComNet-Senges in 2003, and rode one year with Unibet.com before joining Milram in 2008. The Classics specialist won several races in 2006, and in 2010 won the Batavus ProRace/Ronde von Friesland.

"Markus will be our captain at the one-day races, and with his eight years of pro experience will surely be a big support for our young team,” said NSP sport director Lars Wackernagel.

"The role of serving as an extension of the team management in the race is especially attractive to me,” Eichler said. “I want to NSP help to form a powerful team.”