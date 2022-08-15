Egan Bernal to make comeback and season debut at Tour of Denmark

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) will return to racing this week, making his season debut and his comeback from his horrific winter training crash at the Tour of Denmark.

The Colombian, who won the Tour de France in 2019 and Giro d'Italia in 2021, has spent nearly seven months on the sidelines after suffering life-threatening injuries when he crashed into the back of a bus while training in Colombia in late January.

With fractured vertebrae and several rounds of emergency surgery in intensive care, Bernal was considered lucky to have survived and it was uncertain he'd be able to return to cycling at all, let alone this year.

But his recovery progressed far quicker than anyone could have imagined and already in the spring Bernal was showing such progress that rumours began to circulate over a return in the autumn.

After being linked first to the Vuelta a España and then the Deutschland Tour, he was named in Ineos Grenadiers' line-up for the Tour of Denmark, which begins on Tuesday and runs through Sunday.

"After what happened to me in January this has been the moment I’ve been waiting for – to race with my teammates again," Bernal said.

"I can’t emphasise enough how hard the last eight months have been for me, both physically and mentally. That day, and the journey that I have been on since will be a part of me forever, it’s something you never forget.



"As is the support that I have received from my family, my girlfriend, the team, Ineos, as well as my fans. As humans we really rely on each other in our times of need, and this year has been a time of need for me - I can’t thank everyone who has been there for me enough. That support has been invaluable in motivating me every day to work hard to be able to race again. To you all, a heartfelt thank you."

More to follow