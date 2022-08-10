Egan Bernal could return to racing at Deutschland Tour

Egan Bernal could return to racing at the Deutschland Tour at the end of August, with La Gazzetta dello Sport (opens in new tab) suggesting that Ineos Grenadiers have selected the five-day German stage race as their Plan A for Bernal’s return. Any final decision will apparently depend on a green light from doctors.

The 25-year-old Colombian has not raced since completing last year’s Vuelta a España. His terrible training crash in January when he hit a stationary bus in Colombia caused life-threatening injuries and he spent two weeks in intensive care. However, two months after the crash he was back on a bike and recently attended a Ineos Grenadiers altitude camp in Andorra as he ramped up his training.

Bernal is currently at his European home in Monaco and continues to post video updates on his latest interval training and hopes to return to racing.

“Someone once told me: Rome was not built in a day. And after a lot of work and patience, I can't wait to compete again,” he said in a message three weeks ago.

On Tuesday he posted a video of him doing 30-second uphill intervals. “Working between love and hate. Getting Ready!!” he wrote of his workout.

There were reports in July that Bernal would return to racing at the Vuelta a España, but speaking on Vincenzo Nibali’s Twitch channel Squalo TV, he all but ruled out immediately riding a Grand Tour and said he was aiming for late-season Italian Classics.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Bernal could line-up alongside Filippo Ganna at the Deutschland Tour (August 24-28) if he is given the green light by doctors.

Ineos Grenadiers have always tried to play down speculation and reports on Bernal’s return to racing, refusing to indicate any possible date for his return.

When contacted by Cyclingnews the team preferred not to respond to the La Gazzetta dello Sport report.