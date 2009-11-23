Eeckhout signs up for two more years

Niko Eeckhout is reflective after stage four of this year's FBD Insurance Rás. (Image credit: Stephen McMahon)

Niko Eeckhout turns 39 in a few weeks, but is not ready to stop riding. The Belgian has extended his contact with the Continental-ranked AN Post-Sean Kelly Team for two years, as either a rider, team manager or both.

“In 2010 Niko is riding in any event,” said team manager Kurt Bogearts to Sporza.be. “After the season we will continue to evaluate matters and Niko may ride again in 2011, but he will decide that himself.”

If Eeckhout decides to stop riding, “then he moves from the bike to the team car and becomes a team manager with us,” according to Bogaerts.

Eeckhout had five wins this past season: two stages in the Vuelta a Extremadura, a stage at the FDB Insurance Ras, the GP Stad Zottegem, and the Memorial Rik Van Steenbergen. He turned pro with team Collstrop in 1992.