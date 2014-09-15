Editor-in-chief required for BikeRadar

BikeRadar.com (Image credit: BikeRadar.com)

Do you love cycling and digital media? Immediate Media are an international media group and the world’s leading provider of cycling content, and we’re looking for a talented digital editor to lead BikeRadar, the world’s biggest cycling reviews website.

You’ll be managing the editorial output of BikeRadar, and be the public and industry face of the brand. You will help set the strategy for the website and execute it, delivering ideas and a vision for the website and translating this into action. You will be responsible for the overall traffic performance of the site across a number of key metrics and work closely with the commercial teams to deliver the product they require to meet their targets.

You’ll have an in-depth knowledge of cycling, cycling technology and the market, preferably through work experience within the bike industry or evidence of participation in cycling. You will have a strong track record of working at a senior level in digital media and a thorough understanding of the sector, in particular, SEO and data analytics.

Excellent written English, strong organisational and planning skills, and the ability to work to tight deadlines are essential. You’ll demonstrate strong leadership experience and skills, having successfully led teams in previous roles, while experience of working with teams based internationally is preferred.

If this rare opportunity to deliver the world’s best riding advice sounds like something you’d love to do, we want to hear from you.

For more information and to apply please visit:

https://careers-immediatemedia.icims.com/

Close date: 29th September 2014

