eBay Finds: Specialized S-Works EXOS 99 shoes

A pair of limited-edition Specialized S-Works EXOS 99 shoes on eBay (Image credit: filippo_cz / eBay)

Only 500 pairs of the shoes were made. While expensive, they can now only be found on via sites such as eBay (Image credit: filippo_cz / eBay)

With only 500 pairs made last year, Specialized's S-Works EXOS 99 shoes are long gone, but eBay's the place to look if you really need some – and have got the spare cash. We've found these beauties on the popular buy-and-sell platform, but they are going to cost you…

Specialized's EXOS shoe – which is very similar to the EXOS 99 available here, but uses a single Boa dial rather than the 99's lighter laces – was first spotted by Cyclingnews being used by members of the Specialized-sponsored Bora-Hansgrohe and Deceuninck-QuickStep teams at the 2019 Tour Down Under.

We then took a closer look at both the EXOS 99 and EXOS last year, and reviewed the EXOS in October.

The EXOS 99, as its name suggests, weighs just 99 grams per shoe, while the EXOS comes in at a still featherweight 150g, with the extra weight coming from the retention system and what is apparently a slightly beefier carbon sole.

Last month, Specialized also unveiled their S-Works Vent – a sort of hybrid of the EXOS and their S-Works 7 road shoes.

As the seller reminds us, just 500 pairs of this very special EXOS 99 model available on eBay were made, and the size available here is a European 42.5.

The Czech Republic-based seller is asking a nevertheless frankly whopping US$2,000 (£1,600) for them – their retail price was US$1,050 (£845) – although there's a saving to be made if you're half a Euro-size bigger: we found these size 43 EXOS 99s for sale, too, while there are some size 42 special 2019 Tour Down Under-edition EXOS shoes (with the Boa dial) available here for half the price again.

We're constantly on the lookout for unique and rare cycling relics on eBay. If you have any suggestions or leads, please send them to cyclingnews@cyclingnews.com with 'eBay Finds' in the subject line.