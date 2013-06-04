Earle signs on for 2014 with Team Sky

Image 1 of 3 Stage 5's winner Nathan Earle (Huon - Genesys) (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 2 of 3 Overall leader heading into the final stage in Toowoomba, Nathan Earle (Huon - Genesys) looks cool (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 3 of 3 Race leader Nathan Earle (Huon - Genesys) sits behind his teammates with overall victory assured (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Nathan Earle has signed with Team Sky for the 2014 season. The 25-year-old Australian currently rides for Continental outfit Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers team and has had numerous wins so far this year.

“It’s a really good feeling to have signed for Team Sky," Earle told the team Sky website. "This was the next step I was looking to take and I’m lucky enough to be signing with the most well-drilled team in the pro peloton. I’m excited to get amongst that and work for the team. It’s pretty special and I can’t wait to get started next year.

“For my first year I’m just happy to get amongst it and do as I’m told, basically. It’s a big enough step as it is moving up to the pro level. I’m going in with open ears. I want to learn as much as I can, do as I’m told, and do a good job for the team.

Earle rode together with Sky's Richie Porte in 2008 and 2009. “Richie has always been someone I’ve looked up to since we were teammates. It’s a real inspiration to see how he has progressed at Team Sky and I hope to follow in his footsteps.”

Earle “has shown great qualities and a strong mentality that we look for in Team Sky riders,” said Sky head of performance support Tim Kerrison. “Nathan has proven he is a great climber and has been winning quite a few races in Australia and Asia in the last 12 months.

“The Australian system has identified him physiologically as being a real talent and we’re starting to see that with his results on the road. He recently won the Tour of Toowoomba in Australia, winning the hard uphill finish on stage two and has a number of other good wins under his belt.”

This season Earle won two stages at the New Zealand Cycle Classic, on his way to the overall win. He has also won stages at the Tour de Taiwan, where he finished fifth, and the Tour of Japan.