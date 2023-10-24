Dutch rider Mark Groeneveld dies age 20

Mark Groeneveld, a Dutch racer with the Canadian XSpeed United Continental squad, died at the age of 20 while in Hong Kong in the early hours of Monday, the team announced.

Groeneveld competed in the Hong Kong Cyclothon (1.1) on Sunday but dropped out due to a mechanical issue. His death came well after the race, according to a report in Noordhollands Dagblad. He collapsed while out in public and could not be revived.

The team said the cause of death is under investigation but is possibly due to a cardiac arrest.

"It is with a heavy heart that we inform the passing of Mark Groeneveld, while on a project in Hong Kong," the team wrote on their Facebook page.

"On Monday, October 23rd, XSU and the world lost another great soul. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, team members, and friends.

"While the circumstances of Mark's passing are currently under investigation, we have received preliminary information that suggests it may have been due to a heart attack. We are working closely with the relevant authorities to gather all the facts and provide the necessary support to Mark's family during this painful period.

"Mark was an incredible individual and a cherished member of our team. He had a remarkable spirit, always ready to lend a hand behind the scenes with his infectious smile and warm-hearted nature. His presence brightened our days, and he will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know him."